Ponsonby & Karangahape Rd

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Karangahape Road Art Gallery Trail

    Karangahape Road Art Gallery Trail

    Ponsonby & Karangahape Rd

    Filling the spaces between ethnic restaurants, hip wine bars and vintage-clothing shops, Karangahape Rd is home to the highest concentration of studios…

  • Moses

    Moses

    Ponsonby & Karangahape Rd

    This reproduction of Michelangelo's Moses was made from marble from the same quarry as the original.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ponsonby & Karangahape Rd with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.