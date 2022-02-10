Taupo

Narrow chasm leading in the Huka falls on the Waikato River, Taupo, North Island, New Zealand, Pacific

Travelling into Taupo on a clear day along the northeastern shores of the lake is breathtaking: beyond the lake, which is the size of Singapore, you can see the snowcapped peaks of Tongariro National Park.

  • Huka Falls.

    Huka Falls

    Taupo

    The Waikato, New Zealand’s longest river, squeezes through a narrow chasm at Huka Falls, making the dramatic 11m drop into a surging crystal-blue…

  • Orakei Korako geothermal park, New Zealand.

    Orakei Korako

    Taupo

    Tucked away from other more popular thermal fields, Orakei Korako is (since the destruction of the Pink and White Terraces, at least) arguably NZ's most…

  • Taupō Museum

    Taupō Museum

    Taupo

    This small but fascinating museum has an excellent Māori gallery and quirky displays, which include a 1960s caravan set up as if the occupants have just…

  • Maori rock carving at Mine Bay, Lake Taupo, North Island, New Zealand.

    Māori Rock Carvings

    Taupo

    Accessible only by boat or kayak, these 14m-high carvings were etched into the cliffs near Mine Bay by master carver Matahi Whakataka-Brightwell in the…

  • Aratiatia Rapids

    Aratiatia Rapids

    Taupo

    Two kilometres off SH5, this gorge was a spectacular part of the Waikato River until a hydroelectric dam was plonked across the waterway, shutting off the…

  • Craters of the Moon

    Craters of the Moon

    Taupo

    This geothermal area sprang to life when hydroelectric tinkering around the power station in 1958 caused water levels to fall. The pressure shifted,…

  • Wairakei Natural Thermal Valley

    Wairakei Natural Thermal Valley

    Taupo

    This thermal walk (1.8km) on a secluded property explores the steaming banks of the Wairakei Stream and the deep pit of the Witches Cauldron. Kids will…

  • Butcher's Pool

    Butcher's Pool

    Taupo

    Named after one of the first settlers in Reporoa, this artificial pool is filled by a natural spring. Water levels can vary as a result, but with public…

