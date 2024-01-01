Named after one of the first settlers in Reporoa, this artificial pool is filled by a natural spring. Water levels can vary as a result, but with public toilets, bins and a car park, it's a great spot to pull up for some R&R or for the night. Look for the brown signpost and head down the gravel road.
Butcher's Pool
Taupo
