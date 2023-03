This thermal walk (1.8km) on a secluded property explores the steaming banks of the Wairakei Stream and the deep pit of the Witches Cauldron. Kids will get a kick out of the thermal laser guns for testing the temperature of the ground and steam, which can turn the walk into something of a hot treasure hunt.

The property also has a peaceful campsite (sites $16 to $24, cabins $75 to $95, and cottages from $155), shared with peacocks and a host of farm animals, and a cafe.