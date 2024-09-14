Campervanning has always been a popular way to get around New Zealand, especially for travelers on a budget. This is in part thanks to the popularity of “freedom camping” (a system that allows parking overnight in designated areas at no cost across the country).

Having traveled the considerable length of Aotearoa (New Zealand’s Māori language name) in my own van, I have spent many nights in free camping spots. Some are right by the ocean; others high in the mountains. Even staying in urban free camping sites feels like an adventure, and it leaves you more money to spend on getting to new places in New Zealand.

It’s relatively easy to rent a van from a range of providers and get a taste of this lifestyle on a shorter trip. However, soaring fuel and rental costs, along with changes to freedom camping laws in 2023, mean it’s no longer the budget-friendly mode of transportation it once was.

With this in mind: here’s how to plan a campervan trip in New Zealand.

Comparing the costs: campervan vs. car rental

Trying out van life in New Zealand used to be about freedom and a low cost way of travel. More recently, it has morphed into a lifestyle that comes with a price tag. If you’re traveling in peak summer season from late December to late February, the costs of campervan hire can run from NZ$200 a day for a budget camper to more than NZ$500 a day for a motor home style (RV) vehicle.

There are other costs that can come with campervan hire, too. Diesel vehicles are cheaper to fill up (from around NZ$1.75/liter) but you’ll need to pay Road User Charges (RUCs). These charges are based on a government fee passed on by rental companies, typically between NZ$0.07 to 0.09 per kilometer.

With a petrol vehicle you avoid these charges but you can expect to pay a lot at the pump when you fill up – powering a campervan over New Zealand’s hilly landscapes takes more gas than a smaller, more nimble car, and at the time of publication, petrol cost upwards of NZ$2.53/liter. Use the Gaspy app to find the best prices on fuel.

Compare this to a rental car, which can cost just NZ$80 a day in peak season and comes with the option of sleeping in a real bed every night. In fact, it can work out to be almost as cost-effective to rent a car and stay in hotels. (The exception may be in larger cities like Wellington or Auckland, where hotel rooms in central areas come at a premium and parking costs around NZ$50 per night.)

However, there are some ways that campervans come out on top. Porting your own kitchen around means you can make more of your own meals and save on the cost of eating out. Car travel means sacrificing flexibility as you’ll need book accommodation in advance. And with a campervan, the trip is the experience.

Once you’ve parked up in one of New Zealand’s many stunning locations with easy access to hikes, swimming, sunsets, and views, there’s really no need to do anything else.

What about buying a campervan?

If you’re planning to stay for a few months or longer, you might be able to buy a used van for less than NZ$8000. Campervans change hands regularly between travelers. But, don't forget to factor in the additional costs of insurance (around NZ$120 a month), registration (roughly NZ$10 a month for a petrol vehicle) and maintenance costs, which can be in the thousands of dollars for vehicles that have typically seen high mileage and many years on the road.

Often the best places to stay are campgrounds or holiday parks with other travelers. Getty Images

Can you park a campervan anywhere in New Zealand?

Campervan travel used to be a go-to budget option thanks to freedom camping, which is what it sounds like: parking for free in designated campsites. That’s now changing. From December 2024, only motor home rental vehicles with plumbed toilets will be classed as self-contained. To legally freedom camp this is now the expected minimum standard.

Some areas still offer freedom camping for vehicles deemed not fully self-contained, but these are few and far between – and typically in more remote areas.

Most smaller campervans don’t meet the requirements as they typically only have portable camping toilets on-board. The result? You’ll need a larger (read: more expensive) motor home if you want the flexibility of freedom camping in most places. Infringement fees have also increased from NZ$200 to NZ$400 if you’re caught camping in breach of the laws.

If you do plan on freedom camping, keep your expectations in check. Often, freedom camping spots are little more than parking lots where you’re allowed to park overnight and need to vacate by 9am the next morning. I have spent the night in a parking lot next to the railway tracks in Dunedin, and in empty fields with no view, or facilities to speak of.

Some freedom camping spots can be stunning though. One of my favorites is the Te Kopahou Visitor Center carpark in Wellington. It’s only a 15-minute drive from the center of the city, but right on the edge of the wild and windswept coast. Another is the Castle Point carpark in the Wairarapa region, next to a remote lagoon and a rocky outcrop with a lighthouse atop it. The more popular freedom camp spots can fill up early, so you need to plan to arrive earlier in the afternoon – there’s no way to reserve your spot.

DOC campgrounds can be booked online or paid for at the site, often via an honesty box. Getty Images

How to find affordable camping in New Zealand

The easiest way to find campgrounds is by using a camping app like Rankers or Campermate. These free apps guide you to both free and paid campgrounds, and also show where you can find dump stations for your wastewater.

Campgrounds range in price from free to as much as NZ$60 per person a night for more deluxe, powered sites. Most campgrounds don’t need to be booked in advance, unless it’s late December to early January. This is when a large number of locals are on their summer holidays. Even then you should find a space in less popular campgrounds, usually away from the beach or lakes.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has a nationwide network of campgrounds, some of which are free of charge. Many others cost between NZ$10 and NZ$15 a night for a standard campsite (for either a campervan or a tent), which usually offer a water supply and a long drop toilet (outhouse). Many DOC campgrounds are bookable online, which also saves you having to juggle cash at the campground itself.

For more facilities, like a hot shower and laundry, check out New Zealand’s holiday parks. Offering everything from hot showers, laundry to playgrounds and pools, these well-equipped campgrounds offer consistently good facilities, often in prime locations. Popular holiday parks chains include Tasman Holiday Parks and Top 10 Holiday Parks, with the latter offering a membership option, which can get you discounts on stays.

Another option for low cost camping in a certified self-contained campervan or motor home is Okay2stay. The membership-based program (you can join for NZ$50) offers more than 100 locations around the country where you can park for free, if you support the hosts by buying their wine, produce, or other artisanal goods. Hosts include boutique vineyards, craft breweries, orchards, and dairy farms, so it’s a great way to get to know local growers and producers – and keep your kitchen well-stocked.

How much time do I need for a campervan trip around New Zealand?

Driving around New Zealand takes a lot longer than you think. It’s a country roughly the size of Italy with a population of just over five million, which means everything is very spread out, especially on the South Island. Roads are often narrow and winding, and you’ll probably want to factor in time to stop to look at the scenery.

Larger motor homes are also restricted to 90 kms per hour, even when the speed limit is 100km – but you’ll struggle to even get to that speed in this hilly terrain.

The minimum amount of time for a campervan trip in New Zealand would be around one to two weeks, and you would want to focus on one island. Many campervan rental companies offer pick up and drop offs in Auckland or Christchurch, with a handful also servicing Queenstown or other smaller towns. This makes Auckland and Christchurch the main start and end points by default.

If you have three weeks or more, you could start from Auckland and head south, covering both islands. Just remember that if you plan on traveling between the islands, book your ferry ticket in advance, as spots can sell out over the busy season. Also check if your rental vehicle can be moved between islands.

Do your bit to make sure New Zealand remains beautiful for locals and visitors. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet

One final cost: the environmental impact of campervan travel

In a lot of areas, campervans can put pressure on the environment. Although most van travelers do it for the love of nature, the lack of proper facilities in freedom camping areas can result in waste being left behind, which is what triggered 2023 and 2024’s legislative changes related to freedom camping.

Consider traveling to lesser visited areas of the country, like Taranaki on the west coast of the North Island, or around the East Cape and Gisborne, to avoid putting too much pressure on one place. Lesser traveled regions have the added benefit of being more welcoming to campervans and much less crowded campgrounds.

Wherever you go, be conscious of the environment and leave no trace. Respect the locals by pulling over if you’re holding up traffic behind you (you’ll find plenty of laybys or roadside pull-outs to do so). And if you camp for free, show some love to the local area by stopping by the cafes, shops, and other small businesses nearby.

Most importantly, embrace the adventure. Traveling in a campervan is a license to embrace the unexpected, so keep your itinerary loose and your mind open.