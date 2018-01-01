Dunedin, Otago Peninsula Small-Group Tour with Port Pickup

After your cruise ship docks in Port Chalmers, just outside Dunedin, meet your guide at the dockside to begin your scenic small-group tour of Dunedin and the Otago Peninsula.Your route takes you above the harbor for views over the peninsula. Enjoy more views on the trip into Dunedin, and make a stop at the historic Dunedin Railway Station in the city center.Take the road out of Dunedin to the Otago Peninsula, and see signs of the volcanic activity that shaped this region over the millennia. Leaving the paved path, follow tracks toward the coast for views of scenic inlets usually visited by seabirds.Then stretch your legs on a short walk along one of Dunedin's most beautiful beaches, where the rare New Zealand sea lion can often be seen basking in the sunshine. Returning to your coach, continue to a lookout over the Otago Peninsula. Admire the views of sea and coast, including Cape Saunders, one of only two landmarks logged by Captain James Cook in the 18th century as he traveled around New Zealand.From there, travel along the the gravel roads to Portobello, and stop to admire the leafy residential suburb of Dunedin, overlooking the Dunedin Harbor. You will be given several opportunities to get out of the bus and admire the views. This tour takes you to the finest lookouts Dunedine and Otago has to offer. Then conclude your tour with the return journey weaving in and out of the various harbor side bays as you make your way back to Dunedin city or the cruise port at Port Chalmers. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Dunedin port for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.