This street proudly held the title of steepest street in the world until July 2019, when Ffordd Pen Llech in the Welsh town of Harlech was officially recognised as steeper by Guinness World Records. Dunedin went into shock and at the time of writing local surveyor Toby Stoff was mounting a challenge to the controversial decision. Stay tuned… However, not even the Welsh can deny that Baldwin St is pretty bloody steep, with a gradient of 1 in 2.86 (19 degrees).

To reach the street from the city centre, head 2km north up Great King St and stay in the right-hand lane to continue on when the left lane branches off towards Timaru. Baldwin St is signposted after 1km.