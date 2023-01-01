Toitū Otago Settlers Museum

Storytelling is the focus of this excellent interactive museum, which traces the history of human settlement i

on the South Island. Pass through the new albatross waharoa (entranceway) by master carver James York to enter the engrossing Māori section, followed by a large gallery where floor-to-ceiling portraits of Victorian-era settlers stare out from behind their whiskers and lace. Walk through a re-created passenger-ship cabin (you can try out a bunk) and check out the fascinating array of obsolete technology.