Even in Presbyterian Dunedin, the 'established church' (aka the Church of England) gets the prime spot on The Octagon. A Romanesque portal leads into the Gothic interior of this beautiful Anglican cathedral, where soaring white Ōamaru-stone pillars spread into a vaulted ceiling. The main part of the church dates from 1919, although the sanctuary was left unfinished until 1971, hence the slightly jarring modern extension. The massive organ (3500 pipes) is said to be one of the finest in the southern hemisphere.