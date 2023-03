Featuring mosaic-tile floors and glorious stained-glass windows, Dunedin’s striking bluestone railway station (built between 1903 and 1906) claims to be NZ’s most photographed building. Head upstairs for the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame, a small museum devoted to the nation's obsession, and the Art Station, the local Art Society's gallery and shop. The station is the departure point for several popular scenic rail journeys.