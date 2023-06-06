Dunedin

University of Otago Clocktower

Overview

Two words immediately spring to mind when Kiwis think of their seventh-largest city: 'Scotland' and 'students'. The 'Edinburgh of the South' is immensely proud of its Scottish heritage, never missing an opportunity to break out the haggis and bagpipes on civic occasions. In fact the very name Dunedin is derived from the Scottish Gaelic name for Edinburgh – Dùn Èideann – and the city even has its own tartan.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Olveston Historic Home in Dunedin, New Zealand.

    Olveston

    Dunedin

    Although it's a youngster by European standards, this spectacular 1906 mansion provides a wonderful window into Dunedin's past. Entry is via fascinating…

  • Exterior of the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.

    Toitū Otago Settlers Museum

    Dunedin

    Storytelling is the focus of this excellent interactive museum, which traces the history of human settlement i

  • Edwardian railway station, Dunedin, Otago, South Island, New Zealand, Pacific

    Dunedin Railway Station

    Dunedin

    Featuring mosaic-tile floors and glorious stained-glass windows, Dunedin’s striking bluestone railway station (built between 1903 and 1906) claims to be…

  • Otago Museum

    Otago Museum

    Dunedin

    The centrepiece of this august institution is Southern Land, Southern People, showcasing Otago’s cultural and physical past and present, from geology and…

  • Baldwin Street

    Baldwin Street

    Dunedin

    This street proudly held the title of steepest street in the world until July 2019, when Ffordd Pen Llech in the Welsh town of Harlech was officially…

  • Speight’s Brewery

    Speight’s Brewery

    Dunedin

    Speight’s has been churning out beer on this site since the late 19th century and is the oldest operating brewery in NZ. The 60-minute tour gives an…

  • St Paul’s Cathedral

    St Paul’s Cathedral

    Dunedin

    Even in Presbyterian Dunedin, the 'established church' (aka the Church of England) gets the prime spot on The Octagon. A Romanesque portal leads into the…

  • First Church of Otago

    First Church of Otago

    Dunedin

    Dunedin's original Scottish settlers founded Otago's first Presbyterian congregation upon their arrival in 1848 and built this grand church 25 years later…

