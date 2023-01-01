Speight’s has been churning out beer on this site since the late 19th century and is the oldest operating brewery in NZ. The 60-minute tour gives an insight into the history of the building, the company and the brewing process, and finishes up in the tasting room for a guided 30-minute, six-beer sampling session. On the street outside, a tap delivers the chemical-free spring water that feeds the brewery to passers-by. Donations go to local wetland rehabilitation.

Tours can be combined with a meal at Speight's Ale House.