Larnach Castle

Standing proudly on top of a hill overlooking the peninsula, this gorgeous Gothic Revival mansion was built in 1871 by Dunedin banker, merchant and Member of Parliament William Larnach. The castle fell into disrepair after Lanarch's death, until it was purchased by the Barker family in 1967, and a long period of restoration began. The four floors are now filled with intricate woodwork and exquisite antique furnishings, and the crenellated tower offers expansive views.

A self-guided tour brochure is provided, or you can buy an iPhone app ($5) that digitally peoples the rooms with costumed actors. After lording it about in the mansion, take a stroll through the pretty gardens or settle in for high tea in the ballroom cafe.