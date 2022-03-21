Mo'orea

A DSLR photo of Haapiti Chatolic Church in Moorea Island, French Polynesia. The church is located on a big green lawn surrounded by dense tropical forest and mountains in the background. It is a bright sunshine day with blue sky and scattered white clouds. There is no one around.

If you've been dreaming of holiday-brochure turquoise lagoons, white-sand beaches, vertical peaks and lush landscapes, you'd be hard-pressed to find better than this gem of an island. Hovering less than 20km across the 'Sea of the Moon' from its big sister, Tahiti, Mo'orea absorbs its many visitors so gracefully that its feels surprisingly nontouristy.

  • Cooks Bay in Moorea

    Cook’s Bay

    Mo'orea

    The spectacular Cook’s Bay is something of a misnomer because Cook actually anchored in Opunohu Bay. With Mt Rotui as a backdrop, Cook’s Bay is a lovely…

  • Sailing ship, Opunohu bay, Moorea, Society Islands, French Polynesia (May, 2009)

    Opunohu Bay

    Mo'orea

    Magnificent Opunohu Bay feels wonderfully fresh and isolated. The coastal road rounds Mt Rotui, and at about PK14 turns inland along the eastern side of…

  • Hauru Point

    Hauru Point

    Mo'orea

    The coastal road rounds Hauru Point, the northwestern corner of the island, between PK25 and PK30. Hauru Point has one of the best beaches on the island,…

  • Moorea Tropical Garden

    Moorea Tropical Garden

    Mo'orea

    This delightfully peaceful property perched on a small plateau is heaven on earth for the sweet-toothed, who can sample (and buy) homemade organic jams,…

  • Lycée Agricole

    Lycée Agricole

    Mo'orea

    A small shop at the college sells jams in local flavours as well as honey, coffee, fruit juices and, on occasion, ice cream. If you’ve got itchy feet,…

  • Marae Titiroa & Marae Ahu-o-Mahine

    Marae Titiroa & Marae Ahu-o-Mahine

    Mo'orea

    Past the agricultural college, the valley road comes to a parking area beside this vast complex, on the edge of a dense forest of magnificent chestnut…

  • Ta’ahiamanu Beach

    Ta’ahiamanu Beach

    Mo'orea

    At last, a public beach! Ta’ahiamanu (Mareto) Beach is one of the few public access beaches on the island. This narrow stretch of white sand is a popular…

  • Magical Mountain

    Magical Mountain

    Mo'orea

    At PK21, a cement road veers inland and makes a very steep climb to a lookout called ‘Magical Mountain’, at a height of 209m. It's an arduous, 45-minute…

