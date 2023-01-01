The spectacular Cook’s Bay is something of a misnomer because Cook actually anchored in Opunohu Bay. With Mt Rotui as a backdrop, Cook’s Bay is a lovely stretch of water. There’s no real centre to Cook’s Bay; shops, restaurants and hotels are simply dotted along the road.

At the base of Cook’s Bay is the sleepy village of Paopao. The road inland from Paopao and Cook’s Bay is called Route des Ananas (Pineapple Road) and meets the Opunohu Valley road, just before the agricultural college. Note that only the first kilometres are asphalted – a 4WD is recommended.