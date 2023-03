Magnificent Opunohu Bay feels wonderfully fresh and isolated. The coastal road rounds Mt Rotui, and at about PK14 turns inland along the eastern side of Opunohu Bay. There is less development along here than around Cook’s Bay, and it’s one of the more tranquil and eye-catching spots on the island. At PK18, a road turns off inland along the Opunohu Valley to the valley marae and the belvédère (lookout).