This botanical nirvana, 30km northeast of Jurien Bay, protects 900 plant species, many of them rare and endemic, such as the pine banksia (Banksia tricupsis) and Mt Lesueur grevillea (Grevillea batrachioides). Late winter sees the heath erupt into a mass of colour: cruise the 18km Lesueur scenic drive and check it out, stopping at picnic areas and lookouts (maybe you'll spot an endangered Carnaby's black cockatoo). A jaunt to the flat top of Mt Lesueur (4km return) delivers panoramic coastal views.

The park is named after Charles-Alexandre Lesueur, a natural-history artist who sailed aboard the famous French ship the Naturaliste, which charted this coastline in 1801. To aid your explorations, pick up the Common Flowers of Lesueur National Park brochure from the Jurien Bay visitor centre.