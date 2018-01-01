Welcome to Mission Beach
There are plenty of opportunities for exploring on foot here: walking tracks fan out around Mission Beach. While Mission's coastline seems to scream 'toe dip!', don't just fling yourself into the water any old where: stick to the swimming enclosures, lest you have a nasty encounter with a marine stinger…or croc.
Top experiences in Mission Beach
Mission Beach activities
Charley's Chocolate Factory Tour, Mission Beach Including Aussie Farm Lunch
Throughout your tour you will take a look at the fascinating 3,800 year history of cocoa, visit the tree nursery and a mature cocoa tree plantation, see the tiny orchid like flowers and ripe cocoa pods.Next, look at age old fermentation and drying techniques followed by a visual as you see the cocoa pod being opened and a tasting of the cocoa nibs. You'll also take part in some of the steps of making actual chocolate including a sampling and tasting session. The chocolate is Australian grown and made premium chocolate featuring several Pacific Island region varieties. Next you'll enjoy an Aussie farm lunch featuring local grass fed beef burgers BBQ’d to perfection and served with caramelized onion and a choice of condiments. (Vegetarian or gluten free option is available but MUST be pre-ordered at time of booking). Soft drinks and spring water are available to purchase on the day. Please note, while on tour kids must be supervised at all times and no smoking is permitted. All walking is on level or very slightly sloping gravel or grass. Minimal fitness is all that is required. Charley’s is an all weather tour, at times this may mean slightly muddy conditions underfoot. However, this also means you can visit Charley’s when other tours may not be available.
Dunk Island Round-Trip Water Taxi Transfer from Mission Beach
The Mission Beach Dunk Island Water Taxi departs from the beachfront, where you’ll walk through knee-high water to board the Island Spirit. After a 10-minute boat ride, arrive at the Dunk Island jetty. On the island, you have the morning, afternoon, or full day to explore and relax at your leisure, depending on option selected when booking. Dunk Island is home to walking tracks, natural scenery, snorkeling facilities, and the Sunset Bar, which is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, long weekends, and all school holidays from 10am onward, providing a place to have a bite to eat and a cold drink with the sand between your toes (food, drinks, and any activities are at your own expense). Choose from three different walks, if you wish: a short walk to snorkel at Muggy Muggy Beach, a 2-hour round-trip journey to the top of Mt Kootaloo with views down to the family group of islands and back to Mission Beach, or continue on the Island Circuit Track for about 5.5 miles (9 km) to check out the Valley of the Palms and Coconut Beach. When your time on the island is up, board the ferry for the quick trip back to the mainland, where the crew will hose the sand off your feet before saying goodbye.
Great Barrier Reef Dive and Snorkel Cruise from Mission Beach
Enjoy your day on-board 'Reef Goddess' and cruise to the Outer Great Barrier Reef! 8.30am & 9am - You will begin your adventure to the Great Barrier Reef from Wongaling Beach (Mission Beach) where you will board the Island Spirit. Wear your swimmers. You have to walk through water, which reaches your knees, to board! A quick 10-minute transfer will land you onto beautiful Dunk Island where you will board 'MV Reef Goddess'. 'Island Spirit' is a fully enclosed custom built passenger transfer vessel designed specifically for a beach landing. 9.30am - After introductions and safety briefing from your captain, depart from Brammo Bay at Dunk Island and head off to the east, sitting on 18 knots reaching your first reef location in under 1 to 1/2 hours. 11am - In the water at your first Outer Great Barrier Reef location (Locations are determined on the day to suit weather conditions). You will have an hour to explore untouched reefs with the crew/guide on-hand to assist with your gear. The free snorkel briefing will cover what to do and what not to do to ensure your safety and enjoyment at the reef. 12pm - Depart for a 1/2 hour cruise to the second snorkel location and lunch preparation. 12.30pm - Arrive at the second location where the ships captain will cook your BBQ lunch served alongside fresh prawns, salads and fresh tropical fruit. After your well-earned lunch, onto the second snorkel and dive explorations. Enjoy another hour of learning, seeing and experiencing one of the world's natural wonders. 3pm - After more snorkelling or diving, your crew/guide will 'up anchor' and head for home back to Dunk Island. 4.30pm - Take a transfer on-board the 'Island Spirit' for a quick trip to mainland Mission Beach.
Beach Skydive from up to 15000ft over Mission Beach
If you’re looking for the best location to Skydive, do it in Mission Beach with Skydive Mission Beach! Offering Australia’s highest jump (up to 15,000ft), paired with warm tropical climate all year round, the most idyllic landing on shimmering sands of Mission Beach, it is adrenaline packed with the views of the Great Barrier Reef, tropical Islands and unspoiled Rainforest. Without a doubt Australia’s best drop zone, best value skydive and the unforgettable experience of your lifetime. Our ultimate up to 15,000ft skydive now includes also Free Breakfast or Lunch at Sealevel Beachfront Restaurant & Bar! Skydive menu: Choice of Beef, Chicken or Vegetarian Burger & chips plus Tea/Coffee or Soft Drink + Free WiFi + Fox Sports + you can watch your skydive on the large plasma screen! + lounge around in the Beer Garden overlooking the beach + Free bike hire for 1 hour + Plenty of time to take a dip in a cooling ocean. So bring your swimmers too! Feel like a celebratory drink? Beers and Wine at special skydive rate $5 per glass available to all skydivers! Let us show you THE BEST LOCATION to skydive IN QUEENSLAND!