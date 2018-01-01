90-Minute Hinchinbrook Island Scenic Helicopter Flight

Take a flight around Hinchinbrook Island, Australia’s largest island National Park, spectacularly punctuated by abrupt headlands, waterfalls, secluded sandy coves, mangrove-lined estuaries and dense rainforest. Explore this prehistoric paradise from the air and marvel at the sheer beauty that Hinchinbrook has to offer; the scenery is unmatched anywhere else on the North Queensland coastline. Enjoy this outbound flight taking you over the picturesque Palm Island archipelago and its fringing reefs. Experience the natural beauty of this part of the Great Barrier Marine Park before tracking to Hinchinbrook Island and returning to Townsville via the stunning tropical coastline. Be sure to bring your camera for memories you’ll cherish forever.