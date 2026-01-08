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With only 48 hours to spend in Australia's westernmost city, you'll quickly realise why this is its fastest-growing capital.

Perth – or Boorloo in Noongar – is also one of the most isolated cities on the planet. Framed by endless cobalt skies, it stands at the western edge of Australia's massive expanse. Northwest across the Indian Ocean, the Asian megacity of Jakarta is closer than Melbourne or Sydney to Perth's east.

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Yet, this geographic exile has instilled its population with confidence and verve. It is home to big-ticket cultural institutions, shimmering Swan River views and an impressive gastronomic scene. Skyscrapers house the city’s corporate muscle, but at street level the pace is gentler, with heritage facades, leafy walkways and street art threaded through the city center's grid. A creative and entrepreneurial spirit drives the reinvention and renewal of inner suburbs and the nearby port town of Fremantle.

This whistlestop weekend itinerary will steer you through Perth's best sights, but also take some moments to sip a local drop of wine, and enjoy the vibe.

Trip Planning Tips

Modern meets historic architecture in Perth's Cultural Centre. Ronan O'Connell for Lonely Planet

When to visit: November and March are excellent times to visit with the warmth and clear skies of summer, but without the heat or school holiday crowds.

Arrival options: Perth Airport is well connected to Perth’s city center by public transport with the Airport Line train getting you to downtown in 20 minutes.

Getting around: Central Perth is easily explored on foot. The city center (the "CBD") merges with Elizabeth Quay and the Perth Cultural Centre, a distance of just over 1km from one end to the other. Central Perth is a transport hub for services to elsewhere in the city.

Where to stay: Adnate Perth is a midrange modern hotel with city views; Como the Treasury is an exceptional luxury hotel in the historic State Buildings; and the design, Alex Hotel is close to Northbridge's vibrant urban scene.

The Ultimate 2-Day Perth Itinerary

Day 1: Culture and Bar Hopping

Morning: Kick-start your time in Perth with breakfast at Sayers Sister a bustling cafe with inventive plates and excellent coffee options in bohemian Northbridge.

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How to Spend the Day: Try not to spend too much time in the neighborhood's design shops and vintage clothing stores before strolling to Perth's nearby Cultural Centre. An essential first stop to understand Western Australia's sprawling heritage and diverse natural history is the Western Australian Museum. Follow up with a visit to the adjacent Art Gallery of Western Australia – the indigenous galleries showcasing Aboriginal art are a highlight – before focussing on more cutting-edge works at the nearby Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts. After a morning of culture, continue to Kings Park for excellent views of the city and the silvery expanse of the Swan River. The park's meandering bushwalking tracks frame Perth's Botanic Garden, a colorful and well-ordered 17-hectare showcase of more than 2000 plants indigenous to Western Australia. If you visit during a southern hemisphere spring – from September to November – you'll see a riotous palette of wildflowers. All year round you can stroll past towering eucalyptus trees on the striking glass and steel elevated bridge of the Federation Walkway. If you have time, deepen your experience by booking a Cultural Tour.

The Adnate Hotel painted with a large scale mural. Lies Ouwerkerk/Shutterstock

Dinner: The State Buildings has a number of options depending on your budget and taste. Wildflower is Perth’s best fine-diner presenting local ingredients attuned to the Noongar calendar's six seasons. For authentic Thai dishes, book Long Chim in a bustling downstairs space. Post does modern Italian in an elegant space and Petition offers seasonal creative cuisine paired with wine or beer.

Night: Northbridge’s nightlife may get a bad rap for being backpacker central, but among the chaos you’ll find some of Perth’s best bars. Start with a Peaches & Cream Negroni at Bar Love, a retro-leaning cocktail den. Continue to Mechanics Institute, via a graffiti-spattered lane, it has a terrace perfect for sinking back a few WA craft beers. Nearby, sibling dive bars Alabama Song and Joe’s Juice Joint deliver honky-tonk charm. For late-night dancing, Geisha is the long-running favorite for house and techno.

Day 2: History and Fremantle by Bike

A diner in Fremantle. Ronan O'Connell for Lonely Planet

Morning: After breakfast in the inner suburb of Leederville – try Kin Coffee – get to the Perth Mint when it opens at 9am. Much of Perth's growth has been fuelled by the boom, bust and boom again cycles of the mining industry, and the Gold Exhibition in the stately 19th-century building is a shimmering showcase of bullion and bling. Australia's biggest collection of natural gold nuggets shows why prospectors were lured from around the world to work in the harsh environment of the country's Outback, and valued at AU$50 million, the Australian Kangaroo One Tonne Gold Coin is the biggest and most valuable coin on the planet. From the Mint, wander downhill (around 20 minutes) through Elizabeth Quay to catch a Captain Cook Cruises departure to Fremantle.

How to Spend the Day: Prebook a bike rental and explore the port town's well-preserved Victorian townscape on two wheels. Begin on High Street, where indie boutiques, small galleries and specialist bookstores sit behind ornate shopfronts. Pause at New Edition Bookshop for local fiction, design titles and Fremantle histories, then continue to the restored Moores Building Art Space, a former merchant warehouse hosting contemporary exhibitions, artist studios and a leafy courtyard cafe, Moore & Moore where you can refuel. Nearby, Japingka shows exceptional Indigenous works from across Australia.

Buskers at Fremantle Markets. ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock

Next, visit the fascinating Shipwreck Galleries of the Western Australian Museum, including the compelling story of the Batavia, a Dutch merchant ship that foundered off the western Australian coast in 1629. Continue around 1km to the foreboding 5m-high walls of the convict-era Fremantle Prison. From the prison, cycle downhill back to central Fremantle and return your bike. Your two-wheeled escapade definitely deserves rewarding, and luckily Fremantle is the hoppy hub of Perth's craft beer scene. Head to Little Creatures with waterfront views of Freo's harbor; Running with Thieves by South Beach; Gage Roads brewery; or the Sail & Anchor pub.

Dinner: Sharing a long table with friendly locals at the converted warehouse restaurant, Bread in Common. House-baked sourdough bread partners with cheese and charcuterie platters, and shared plates and salads strike a delicious balance between culinary flair and comfort food.

Night: After dinner, adjourn for a final nightcap back at any of Fremantle's craft beer emporiums, before making the 30-minute journey back to Perth by train.

What to Pack

Light waterproof jacket It can, and does, rain anytime. And even summer evenings can get chilly. Patagonia's Everyday Rain Jacket fits well over any layers and the shell fabric was made of recycled fishing nets.

Casual and smart casual clothes Nicer restaurants and bars command a dress code, but otherwise it's very informal in Perth.

Travel sickness tablets If you don't have sea legs, for the cruise to Fremantle.

Sunscreen "Slip, slop and slap" is the famous Aussie catch phrase. Slip on a t-shirt, slop on some SPF30 sunscreen and slap on a hat, to protect yourself from the UV rays (even when it is overcast).

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our West Coast Australia guidebook for local tips, maps and more.