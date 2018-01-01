7 night Great Barrier Reef cruise

Please note the below is a guide only. Itineraries are flexible to allow to best adapt to weather conditions at the time.Day 1: Cairns and Thetford ReefBoard at 10am for an 11am departure (taxi from any CBD accommodation is approximately 5-15 minutes from the wharf). Cruise to Trinity Bay followed by Thetford Reef for snorkeling, glass bottom boat tours, fish feeding display, optional scuba diving (payable direct), Sudbury Cay drinks ashore. Captain’s welcome seafood buffet at 7pm.Day 2: Hinchinbrook Channel and Tropical Beach BBQCruise the scenic Hinchinbrook Channel, separating Hinchinbrook Island from the mainland. You may spot crocodiles, dolphins, whales, turtles and dugongs. Enjoy interpretive commentary and mangrove tour, discover a tropical island, take a guided bushwalk, indulge in a gourmet Aussie beach BBQ meal, snorkel and dive over the island’s fringing reef showcasing a giant clam garden, kayak and take a glass bottom boat tour or relax on the sandy beachDay 3: Dunk Island Rainforest and Nathan ReefRainforest walk on tropical Dunk Island with naturalist guides. Look for the striking electric-blue Ulysses butterfly. Take the afternoon to discover colorful Nathan Reef whilst you snorkel, scuba dive and take a glass bottom boat tour with the interactive marine biology presentation at the on-board display tank.Day 4: Fitzroy Island and CairnsIdyllic bushwalks and hikes, snorkel over the fringing reef, beach-combing on the white sands of Nudey Beach, enjoy the resort facilities, cruise concludes at Trinity Wharf, Cairns at 1:30pm. Complimentary excursion to Tjapukai (optional). Enjoy Captain's drinks and Seafood Buffet.Day 5: Cooktown and the Great Barrier ReefDiscover historic Cooktown, stroll the wide main street and see buildings dating back to the 1870s. Walk to the botanic gardens where you may see kangaroos and wallabies. Visit James Cook Museum to see original artefacts from his ship ‘Endeavour’ (entry payable direct), snorkel over the reef on a desert island, glass bottom boat tours or optional scuba diving.Day 6: Lizard Island and Ribbon ReefsEnjoy the morning on Lizard Island, one of Australia’s most beautiful tropical islands. Snorkel from the beach over giant clam gardens, optional early morning hike to Cook’s Look for stunning views over the reef, afternoon at Ribbon Reef #9 on the rarely visited outer Barrier Reef, snorkel, scuba & glass bottom boat tours.Day 7: Ribbon ReefsFull day to discover the pristine Ribbon Reefs, Ribbon Reef #3 and Rachel Carson Reef snorkeling, optional scuba diving (payable direct), glass bottom boat tours with the Marine Biologist with marine biology presentation at the on-board display tankDay 8: CairnsCruise concludes at Cairns at 8am.