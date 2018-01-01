Welcome to Dunk Island
Walking trails criss-cross (and almost circumnavigate) Dunk: the circuit track (9.2km) is the best way to have a proper stickybeak at the island's interior and abundant wildlife. There’s snorkelling over bommies (coral pinnacles or outcroppings) at Muggy Muggy and great swimming at truly beautiful Coconut Beach. On weekends in high season there are often special events such as bongo lessons or a ukulele band – check with the Mission Beach Visitor Centre.
Dunk Island was hammered by Cyclone Yasi in 2011, but has since mostly recovered, although part of the old resort remains off limits and a veritable eyesore.
Please note the below is a guide only. Itineraries are flexible to allow to best adapt to weather conditions at the time.Day 1: Cairns and Thetford ReefBoard at Cairns’ Trinity Wharf at 10am (taxi from any CBD accommodation is approximately 5-15 minutes from the wharf). Cruise to Trinity Bay followed by Thetford Reef for snorkeling, glass bottom boat tours, fish feeding display, optional scuba diving (payable direct), Sudbury Cay drinks ashore, Captain’s welcome seafood buffet at 7pm for dinner that evening.Day 2: Hichenbrook Channel and Tropical Beach BBQCruise the scenic Hinchinbrook Channel, separating Hinchinbrook Island from the mainland. You may even spot crocodiles, dolphins, whales, turtles and dugongs. Enjoy interpretive commentary and mangrove tour, discover a tropical island, take a guided bushwalk, indulge in a gourmet Aussie beach BBQ meal, snorkel and dive over the island’s fringing reef showcasing a giant clam garden, kayak and take a glass bottom boat tour or relax on the sandy beach.Day 3: Dunk Island Rainforest and Nathan ReefRainforest walk on tropical Dunk Island with naturalist guides. Look for the striking electric-blue Ulysses butterfly. Take the afternoon to discover colorful Nathan Reef whilst you snorkel, SCUBA dive (payable direct) and take a glass bottom boat tour with the interactive marine biology presentation at the on-board display tank.Day 4: Fitzroy Island and CairnsIdyllic bushwalks and hikes, snorkel over the fringing reef, beach-combing on the white sands of Nudey Beach, enjoy the resort facilities, cruise concludes at Trinity Wharf, Cairns at 1:30pm. Complimentary return transfers will drop you off to any Cairns CBD accommodation or to the Domestic or International Airport. Transfers to destinations outside of these areas, you will need to take a taxi.
The Mission Beach Dunk Island Water Taxi departs from the beachfront, where you’ll walk through knee-high water to board the Island Spirit. After a 10-minute boat ride, arrive at the Dunk Island jetty. On the island, you have the morning, afternoon, or full day to explore and relax at your leisure, depending on option selected when booking. Dunk Island is home to walking tracks, natural scenery, snorkeling facilities, and the Sunset Bar, which is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, long weekends, and all school holidays from 10am onward, providing a place to have a bite to eat and a cold drink with the sand between your toes (food, drinks, and any activities are at your own expense). Choose from three different walks, if you wish: a short walk to snorkel at Muggy Muggy Beach, a 2-hour round-trip journey to the top of Mt Kootaloo with views down to the family group of islands and back to Mission Beach, or continue on the Island Circuit Track for about 5.5 miles (9 km) to check out the Valley of the Palms and Coconut Beach. When your time on the island is up, board the ferry for the quick trip back to the mainland, where the crew will hose the sand off your feet before saying goodbye.
Enjoy a complimentary pick up from your accommodation in Cairns and be transferred to Cairns Airport. Your expert pilot will provide a safety briefing before take off. Departing the airport your helicopter will track south of Cairns to Mt Bartle Frere and Mt Bellenden Ker, the highest mountains in Queensland, before heading west up the spectacular Johnston River Gorge. Enjoy the change in scenery from the coast and the lush tropical rainforest of the Great Dividing Range, to the orange and reds of the Queensland Outback as you arrive at the Undara Volcanic National Park. Take a guided tour of the Undara Lava Tubes - the longest single lava flow in the world. See extinct volcanic craters and the incredible lava tubes that wind their way through the National Park. Learn the history of the lava tubes, how they were formed and how long ago the volcanos were active. Enjoy lunch at Undara Central before jumping back in the helicopter and heading south. Fly over the stunning Blenco Falls and Wallaman Falls - the tallest single drop waterfall in the Southern Hemisphere. A truely spectacular sight from the air. Your pilot will then turn north for home, tracking up the coastline over the Great Barrier Reef and the rugged ridge lines of Hinchinbrook Island, Dunk Island, Frankland Island and Fitzroy Island. Once safely landed in Cairns you will be transferred back to you accommodation. During the tour your experienced pilot will be in constant communication, pointing out significant landmarks and provide expert commentary.
Please note the below is a guide only. Itineraries are flexible to allow to best adapt to weather conditions at the time.Day 1: Cairns and Thetford ReefBoard at 10am for an 11am departure (taxi from any CBD accommodation is approximately 5-15 minutes from the wharf). Cruise to Trinity Bay followed by Thetford Reef for snorkeling, glass bottom boat tours, fish feeding display, optional scuba diving (payable direct), Sudbury Cay drinks ashore. Captain’s welcome seafood buffet at 7pm.Day 2: Hinchinbrook Channel and Tropical Beach BBQCruise the scenic Hinchinbrook Channel, separating Hinchinbrook Island from the mainland. You may spot crocodiles, dolphins, whales, turtles and dugongs. Enjoy interpretive commentary and mangrove tour, discover a tropical island, take a guided bushwalk, indulge in a gourmet Aussie beach BBQ meal, snorkel and dive over the island’s fringing reef showcasing a giant clam garden, kayak and take a glass bottom boat tour or relax on the sandy beachDay 3: Dunk Island Rainforest and Nathan ReefRainforest walk on tropical Dunk Island with naturalist guides. Look for the striking electric-blue Ulysses butterfly. Take the afternoon to discover colorful Nathan Reef whilst you snorkel, scuba dive and take a glass bottom boat tour with the interactive marine biology presentation at the on-board display tank.Day 4: Fitzroy Island and CairnsIdyllic bushwalks and hikes, snorkel over the fringing reef, beach-combing on the white sands of Nudey Beach, enjoy the resort facilities, cruise concludes at Trinity Wharf, Cairns at 1:30pm. Complimentary excursion to Tjapukai (optional). Enjoy Captain's drinks and Seafood Buffet.Day 5: Cooktown and the Great Barrier ReefDiscover historic Cooktown, stroll the wide main street and see buildings dating back to the 1870s. Walk to the botanic gardens where you may see kangaroos and wallabies. Visit James Cook Museum to see original artefacts from his ship ‘Endeavour’ (entry payable direct), snorkel over the reef on a desert island, glass bottom boat tours or optional scuba diving.Day 6: Lizard Island and Ribbon ReefsEnjoy the morning on Lizard Island, one of Australia’s most beautiful tropical islands. Snorkel from the beach over giant clam gardens, optional early morning hike to Cook’s Look for stunning views over the reef, afternoon at Ribbon Reef #9 on the rarely visited outer Barrier Reef, snorkel, scuba & glass bottom boat tours.Day 7: Ribbon ReefsFull day to discover the pristine Ribbon Reefs, Ribbon Reef #3 and Rachel Carson Reef snorkeling, optional scuba diving (payable direct), glass bottom boat tours with the Marine Biologist with marine biology presentation at the on-board display tankDay 8: CairnsCruise concludes at Cairns at 8am.
Enjoy your day on-board 'Reef Goddess' and cruise to the Outer Great Barrier Reef! 8.30am & 9am - You will begin your adventure to the Great Barrier Reef from Wongaling Beach (Mission Beach) where you will board the Island Spirit. Wear your swimmers. You have to walk through water, which reaches your knees, to board! A quick 10-minute transfer will land you onto beautiful Dunk Island where you will board 'MV Reef Goddess'. 'Island Spirit' is a fully enclosed custom built passenger transfer vessel designed specifically for a beach landing. 9.30am - After introductions and safety briefing from your captain, depart from Brammo Bay at Dunk Island and head off to the east, sitting on 18 knots reaching your first reef location in under 1 to 1/2 hours. 11am - In the water at your first Outer Great Barrier Reef location (Locations are determined on the day to suit weather conditions). You will have an hour to explore untouched reefs with the crew/guide on-hand to assist with your gear. The free snorkel briefing will cover what to do and what not to do to ensure your safety and enjoyment at the reef. 12pm - Depart for a 1/2 hour cruise to the second snorkel location and lunch preparation. 12.30pm - Arrive at the second location where the ships captain will cook your BBQ lunch served alongside fresh prawns, salads and fresh tropical fruit. After your well-earned lunch, onto the second snorkel and dive explorations. Enjoy another hour of learning, seeing and experiencing one of the world's natural wonders. 3pm - After more snorkelling or diving, your crew/guide will 'up anchor' and head for home back to Dunk Island. 4.30pm - Take a transfer on-board the 'Island Spirit' for a quick trip to mainland Mission Beach.