In the heart of downtown Broken Hill, this interesting museum has a bunch of rusty old rolling stock and rooms full of artefacts relating to local history.
Sulphide Street Rail and Historical Museum
Broken Hill
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Royal Flying Doctor Service Museum
2.78 MILES
This iconic Australian institution has a visitor centre at the airport. There are stirring displays and stories of health innovation and derring-do in the…
Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery
0.44 MILES
This impressive gallery is housed in the beautifully restored Sully's Emporium from 1885. It's the oldest regional gallery in NSW and holds 1800 works in…
Living Desert Sculpture Symposium
4.19 MILES
A striking range of work on a hilltop northwest of town was created in 1993 by 12 international sculptors. They were responding to the limitless landscape…
4.34 MILES
One of the most memorable experiences of Broken Hill is viewing the sunset from the Living Desert Sculpture Symposium, on the highest hilltop 12km from…
8.21 MILES
The first mines were walk-in, pick-and-shovel horrors. For an eye-opening experience, tour this historic mine (dating from the 1880s) where you squeeze…
0.52 MILES
Teetering atop the silver skimp dump is this moving memorial with memorable views. It houses the impressively stark Cor-Ten steel memorial to the 900…
1.29 MILES
Kevin 'Pro' Hart (1928–2006) was a former miner and is widely considered one of outback Australia's premier painters. His iconic work is spread over three…
17.1 MILES
The road beyond Silverton becomes isolated and the horizon is vast. Just 5km from town, this lookout, a glorified roadside dust-mound at the highest point…
Nearby Broken Hill attractions
