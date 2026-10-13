This Hack Is a Lifesaver for US Passport Holders

As a travel journalist for nearly 20 years and a general globe-trotting nerd, I love a travel hack. But mine isn’t a super-early airport arrival or packing cubes (although I do swear by carry-on only and packing just one pair of shoes). Because my credit cards have travel coverage, I rarely use independent travel insurance, and I shock many a travel pal with the fact that I don’t even have Global Entry. Nope, my top travel hack as a US traveler is simply using Travel.State.Gov before an international trip. That’s it.

I know, it’s not glamorous. But it saves me so much time Googling things like “Do I need a visa to go to Croatia?” or “Can I expedite my child’s passport?” I also refuse to use AI search engines to get such important info under any circumstances – more than half the times I’ve tried, it has turned up a bunch of results that are outdated at best or straight-up scammy at worst.

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Instead, the US Department of State’s official travel website, as mundane as it sounds, has become my one-stop starting point for international travel planning. Perhaps even more importantly, it’s my best defense against the internet’s trickiest of travel traps: misleading passport websites.

Because when you are handing over your Social Security number, birth certificate and credit card information for passport processing, boy, do you need to be sure that the website you’re using is legit-legit. Here’s why I bookmark Travel.State.Gov to save time and money, avoid scams and, if something goes off the rails abroad (I’m looking at you, airport officials who detained me in India because I had pastries in my bag), find critical information when I need it most.

How It Works

The Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt. Ebrahim Bahaa-Eldin for Lonely Planet

The minute I begin planning an international trip, I check the expiration dates on my passport and my kids’ passports. Then I head to Travel.State.Gov to understand exactly what I need to know about where we’re going before I book anything nonrefundable. That means entry, visa and passport requirements. Some countries, like Egypt, require your passport to be valid for a full 6 months after you arrive, even if you’re only going for a week. I look closely at the State Department’s country specifics, particularly if I’m heading somewhere I haven’t visited before. And those document requirements can change on a dime, btw, so whatever you found for your trip to Mexico last year isn’t necessarily what you want to rely on now.

Then there’s the part that too many travelers overlook when searching for answers online: paying attention not just to when the information was prepared but also to where it comes from. If I search “renew US passport” or “expedite passport,” I’ll get plenty of results from companies that may look official. But before entering any of my personal information – or paying a fee – I make sure I’m on the official government site (ending in .gov, not .com or .org.)

If you’re the kind of traveler who likes to go deep into the planning rabbit hole – it’s me, hi, I’m the problem – having an official source means you can spend less time sorting legitimate versus questionable advice.

Avoiding Scam Websites

Reykjavík Roasters in Iceland. Daniel Dorsa for Lonely Planet

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Know why passport scams work? Because they’re aimed at people who are already stressed. Imagine discovering right before a long-awaited trip that your passport is about to expire. You search for an expedited renewal and find a website that promises to handle everything for you ASAP…for a casual few hundred dollars. It has official-looking language, a government-style seal and a form asking for your personal information.

Before clicking submit, stop. The State Department warns travelers about websites and companies that may appear to be affiliated with the government but aren’t. One easy rule: don’t assume that a website is government-run just because it has official-looking bells and whistles. If it doesn’t end in .gov, it’s not the official source.

So start at Travel.State.Gov and navigate to the service you need from there. The State Department does not charge a fee to fill out a passport application form, sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) or make an urgent appointment at a passport agency. Any site charging you simply to access a form or schedule an appointment should raise a major red flag.

And don’t assume that paying a third party automatically means you’ll get faster service. Legitimate passport courier and expediting companies do exist, but they’re privately owned and set their own fees and schedules. They also won’t get your passport faster than when you are applying on your own at a passport agency. Before paying for one, check what expedited options are available directly through the State Department. The site lets you select between routine travel expedited in less than 6 weeks, urgent travel in less than 2–3 weeks or life-or-death travel in less than 14 days.

Passport Myths

Sea to Sky Gondola, British Columbia, Canada. Taylor Roades for Lonely Planet

Passport rules are full of little details that can derail an otherwise meticulously planned trip. Here are some of the myths that I think are most worth busting.

Myth: If my passport is valid through my trip, I’m all set.

Not necessarily. Some countries require your passport to remain valid for a specified period beyond your arrival or departure date – 1 month, for example, or even 6 months for many countries. Airlines may also check documentation before you board. Don’t wait until you’re at the airport to discover that your passport doesn’t meet your destination’s requirements.

Myth: You only need a visa to visit countries in Asia and Africa.

Definitely not true. Visa requirements vary widely, which is why checking your specific destination matters more than memorizing a general rule you’ve heard from another traveler. If you’re planning to check out Carnival in Brazil, go hiking in India or pop over to a pub in the UK, you’ll likely need a visa or electronic travel authorization. You can find the entry requirements for your destination at travel.state.gov/destination.

Myth: A passport expiring soon means I automatically need to renew it immediately.

Not necessarily. What matters is your particular travel timeline, the destination’s requirements and your eligibility for renewal. Check the current processing times at Travel.State.Gov, and don’t book anything until you’re sure your passport will meet your destination’s requirements. Even if you don’t have travel plans, the US Department of State recommends renewing your passport 6 months before expiration for peace of mind.

Myth: A third-party passport website is government-affiliated if it has “official” in the title or description.

Nope. Search ranking isn’t a government endorsement. Neither is an official-looking logo, government-sounding language or a domain name that feels authoritative. Make sure the site’s URL ends in .gov. Also, you can only renew your passport online at opr.travel.state.gov.

Myth: If I lose my passport abroad, my trip is over.

Losing a passport while abroad is a serious headache, but it isn’t necessarily the end of your trip. US Embassies and Consulates can help US citizens who lose or have their passports stolen abroad, and the State Department site can guide you through what to do. Knowing where the nearest Embassy or Consulate is – and how to contact it – is one of those details you’ll be very glad you know if you ever need it. Check out Travel.State.Gov for step-by-step instructions.

For a broader overview of US passport basics, Lonely Planet’s guide to everything American travelers should know about passports is also worth bookmarking.

Passport Tips

Shin-Sekai, Osaka, Japan. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

Think of your passport check-in as the first step on your travel checklist – yes, even before you book that flight or hotel.

Check the expiration date before booking. This is especially important for expensive international trips. Don’t let a passport issue become a reason you have to rearrange a vacation.

Take a secure copy. Keep a photocopy or digital copy of the identification page somewhere separate from your physical passport. It won’t replace the original, but it can make replacing a lost passport easier if you end up needing help abroad.

Protect your passport. Your passport is durable, but it’s not invincible. If you have a damaged passport, it may be rejected by airline or border officials. Make sure to store it in a cool, dry place. If you live in an area with high humidity, check your passport regularly to avoid mold growth. And you can’t use the excuse that your dog ate your passport to get on the plane. Make sure to keep it out of reach of pets and children. Unofficial markings or bite marks will end your trip before it starts.

Know the requirements for your destination. Don’t rely on what worked on your last trip or what your friend did last year. Check current requirements on Travel.State.Gov for the specific country you’re visiting right now.

Build in processing time. Passport processing does take some time, and mailing adds a bit more. If you need to renew, check the current processing estimates and don’t plan around the most optimistic possible timeline.

Be skeptical of urgency. This might be my biggest tip. A website telling you that you need to pay immediately for a government appointment or special service is exactly when you should slow down and verify what the IRL government truly requires.

Know where to get help. Save the contact information for the nearest US Embassy or Consulate when traveling internationally. If your passport is lost or stolen while you’re abroad, you’re going to want an official source of help – not a frantic Google search.

And finally, don’t underestimate the value of 5 minutes of boring preparation – yep, on a handy lil’ government site you never knew you needed. Your future vacation self will thank you.