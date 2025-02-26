Although the US is reputed to have less bureaucracy than many other countries, anyone who has gone through the passport application or renewal passport may tell you otherwise. While obtaining a US passport isn’t the most straightforward experience, it doesn’t have to be daunting. Here’s what you need to know about applying for – and making the most of – a US passport.

How do I get a US passport?

All US citizens are eligible to apply for US passports. To apply for your first passport, you’ll need to fill out a passport form. If you're applying for the first time, use form DS-11. If you're renewing, a DS-82 is the form for you. While paper forms are available, the State Department’s form filler tool is easier to use.

Advertisement

You'll also need to submit proof that you’re a US citizen. This could be a photocopy of your US birth certificate, a consular report of birth abroad (if you were born to US citizens outside of the US) or proof of naturalization. You'll also need to submit a photocopy of your government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license and a color photo taken in the past six months.

If you have a passport that's about to expire or has recently expired, submit your old passport along with a photo and the appropriate fees. If you’re changing your name and need a new passport, you’ll need proof (a court-issued name change documentation or a marriage certificate).

US passport photo requirements

Passport photo requirements are stringent. You aren’t allowed to wear your glasses or smile, you can’t have any shadow on your face, and you must have a solid white background behind you. While you don’t have to go to a professional to get a passport photo, many people prefer to get photos taken at retailers (CVS, Walgreens and The UPS Store all offer this service). There are also plenty of apps that can help you get the best shot, such as IDPhoto4You, but proceed with caution: the State Department requires photos that have not been altered using apps, filters or AI.

Where to get a US passport

If you’re applying for your first adult passport, visit one of the 7000-odd acceptance facilities located across the United States or attend one of the many passport acceptance fairs held throughout the year. If you already have an adult passport, you can renew your passport online (for routine service) or by mail. Note that children under 16, for whom passports are only valid for five years, must apply in person. Most youth ages 16 and 17 must also apply in person but can obtain passports that are valid for 10 years.

Advertisement

Note that you’ll need a regular passport (also referred to as a “passport book”) for travel to most countries. You can also apply for a passport card (either instead of or in addition to) a passport book. This will grant you access to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and some countries in the Caribbean, but only if you’re traveling by land or sea.

Having a passport is the first step to adventure outside the US. Shutterstock

How long does it take to get a US passport?

There are three different levels of passport processing time. Routine applications are expected to take four to six weeks (though many people report getting their passports much more quickly), while expedited processing (which costs extra; see below) takes about half the time. Expedited service is only available by mail. Note that processing times fluctuate. Check the State Department’s passport processing time page for up-to-date estimates.

If you have an international trip within 14 days or need to leave the country immediately due to a life-or-death emergency (such as the death of an immediate family member), make an appointment at a passport agency near you to receive urgent service. Processing times vary on a case-by-case basis, but you may be able to get your passport on the same day.

How much does a US passport cost?

The easiest way to find out how much you’ll pay is by entering your details into the State Department’s fee calculator. At the time of writing, regular passport books cost US$130 for people 16 and older and US$100 for children under 16. Passport cards cost US$30 for those 16 and over and $15 for kids. An additional US$35 execution fee applies to all applications for kids.

Expedited processing costs an additional US$60 per application. If you want the passport office to send your passport back using expedited shipping (1-2 days) rather than regular first-class mail, it’ll set you back an additional US$21.36.

If you're applying at an acceptance facility or by mail, pay by check or money order (payable to the "U.S. Department of State") for your application fees and services. Additional acceptance facility fees apply; you can usually pay these by check, card or cash (exact amount only), but it varies by location. If you're applying at a passport agency, you can also settle your bill by credit card, debit card, cash or contactless payment.

The ETIAS, the ETA and visa-free travel

A US passport can get you a lot of places. They rank number nine in the Henley Passport Index, the authority that ranks the strength of passports based on where they can get bearers without a visa. According to the index, US passport holders can travel visa-free to 186 countries around the world. Destinations that require US citizens to obtain a visa in advance include China, Ghana, India, Russia and Vietnam.

However, some countries – including European Union member states and the United Kingdom – have announced they'll soon require US passport holders to obtain prior authorization before traveling (the US already has a similar program for overseas visitors called the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA). The EU’s program, called the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), isn’t the same as a visa. Rather, it’s a pre-authorization for visitors who don’t require visas. You'll need it to enter all EU countries except for Ireland along with Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein and costs €7 (~US$7.20). The UK’s version – the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) – rolled out in January 2025 and functions similarly. It costs £10 (~US$12.35).