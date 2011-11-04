Welcome to Liechtenstein
Only 25km long by 12km wide (at its broadest point), Liechtenstein doesn’t have an international airport, and access from Switzerland or Austria is by local bus. The western, more populated side of the country is in the Rhine Valley and relatively flat; the east is mountainous.
Outdoor enthusiasts are in their element here, with a remarkable number of trails to hike and slopes to ski given the country's size. Strike out into the Alpine wilderness beyond Vaduz and, suddenly, this landlocked sliver of a micronation no longer seems quite so small.
Top experiences in Liechtenstein
Recent articles
Liechtenstein activities
Swiss Alps, Heidiland, Liechtenstein 1-Day Tour from Zurich
After first doing a city tour of Zurich we follow Lake Zurich to Rapperswil, the city of roses. We visit the picturesque Old Town and its medieval castle; you will also have some time at leisure here. Then after crossing the Ricken Pass with its panoramic views of the Alps we reach the lovely Toggenberg region whose pretty hill and valley scenery is perfect chocolate box material!In Vaduz, the capital of the tiny Principality of Liechtenstein you will have more time at leisure. A visit to the Post Office is recommended; the famous stamps from this tiny state are coveted worldwide by philatelists and amateur stamp lovers alike. And finally we arrive at Maienfeld, the setting for the Heidi stories. In the summer months you visit Heidi's village. A pleasant short walk leads to a collection of typical mountain houses, a village shop, and of course lots of little goats. Entry into the authentic Heidi House is optional. In wintertime, you'll visit the quaint Swiss village of Werdenberg instead.A beautiful trip back to Zurich along the banks of Lake Walen, guarded over majestically by the Churfirsten mountain range brings to a close this most nostalgic of Swiss tours.
Swiss Fairy Tale
Day 1: Arrival SwitzerlandAirport pick-up and transfer to hotel. In the afternoon enjoy a 2 hour city tour through Zurich with our guide. Overnight stay in Zurich.Day 2: Zurich – Stein am Rhein – Rhine Falls (Liechtenstein optional excursion)In the morning, excursion to Stein am Rhein and the Rhine Falls. In the afternoon choose between exploring Zurich on your own or our optional excursion to Liechtenstein. Overnight stay in Zurich.Day 3: Zurich – Lucerne – Region Interlaken or BernTransfer to Lucerne. Sightseeing tour of the city (2 hours). Free time – use the Swiss Coupon Pass vouchers for lunch or shopping. In the afternoon transfer by mini-bus to Interlaken. Overnight in the region of Bernese Oberland.Day 4: Region Interlaken or Bern – Jung- fraujoch – Region Interlaken or BernToday, enjoy a free day at leisure or join one of our optional excursions: Visit Top of Europe and enjoy lunch on Jungfraujoch Visit the Reichenbach Falls, followed by a scenic boat ride on Lake Brienz Visit Basel Overnight in the region of Bernese Oberland.Day 5: Region Interlaken or Bern – Gruyère – Region MontreuxLeaving your hotel for a scenic drive from Thun to Bern. Enjoy a 2 hour city tour. After lunch transfer to the picturesque village of Gruyère – home of the famous Swiss Gruyère cheese. Walk through the village and visit the Gruyère castle (entrance fee payable on spot). Additional excursion to the chocolate factory “Maison Callier” in Broc (see "Additional info"). Late afternoon transfer to Montreux. Overnight in the region of Montreux.Day 6: Region MontreuxJoin our optional excursion to France (8 h). Annecy & Chamonix only winter Lavey-Les-Bains in the evening Overnight stay in the greater area of Montreux.Day 7: Region Montreux – Lausanne – GenevaAfter breakfast, visit the Chillon Castle in driving along the majestic Swiss Riviera and passing by the Lavaux vineyards – a well- known UNESCO world heritage site. In the afternoon, continue to Geneva where you will enjoy a 2 hour city tour. Overnight stay in Geneva.Day 8: DepartureIndividual airport transfer to Geneva Airport.
Interlaken to Zell am See Day Trip with Heidi Village
Begin with pickup at your accommodations in Interlaken, then begin the 10-hour trip in a comfortable minibus. If you’re traveling with a group of up to eight people, the bus will accommodate your luggage, and for groups of 9–13 people, a trailer will be attached to carry the group’s luggage. The drive out of Interlaken winds past scenic Lake Brienz, Lake Lungern, Lake Sarnen, and Lake Vierwaldstättersee, and the rugged landscape is a highlight of the trip. After three hours of driving, you’ll reach Maienfeld, the home of the fictional character ‘Heidi,’ the star of the 1880 children’s book by Johanna Spyri. With one hour to explore, visit the ‘Heididorf,’ a frozen-in-time village complete with goats, a Heidi museum, and the pretty Alpine hut that recalls Heidi’s home in the story. After departing Maienfeld, cross the border into the Principality of Liechtenstein, the sixth-smallest country in the world, then cross a second border into Austria. This tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel in Zell am See.
2 Countries in 1 day
In the morning, we cross the border to Vaduz, capital of the minute Principality of Liechtenstein, and spend free time discovering the charm of the city. Visit the Post Office to catch a glimpse of its highly prized stamps, check out the Castle at the top of the hill and then return to the coach for the journey to Austria. Afterwards, sit back and enjoy a scenic coach ride as we make our way to Innsbruck, the city of the Golden Roof, and the Tirolean capital. In Innsbruck, you will have enough time to check out the sights of the historical center such as the Hofburg and Hofkirche, and you will pass the venues of the 1964 and 1976 Winter Olympic Games. In the evening, we will return to the coach and make our way back home after an enjoyable day spent with EuroTrip Adventures!