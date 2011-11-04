Swiss Fairy Tale

Day 1: Arrival SwitzerlandAirport pick-up and transfer to hotel. In the afternoon enjoy a 2 hour city tour through Zurich with our guide. Overnight stay in Zurich.Day 2: Zurich – Stein am Rhein – Rhine Falls (Liechtenstein optional excursion)In the morning, excursion to Stein am Rhein and the Rhine Falls. In the afternoon choose between exploring Zurich on your own or our optional excursion to Liechtenstein. Overnight stay in Zurich.Day 3: Zurich – Lucerne – Region Interlaken or BernTransfer to Lucerne. Sightseeing tour of the city (2 hours). Free time – use the Swiss Coupon Pass vouchers for lunch or shopping. In the afternoon transfer by mini-bus to Interlaken. Overnight in the region of Bernese Oberland.Day 4: Region Interlaken or Bern – Jung- fraujoch – Region Interlaken or BernToday, enjoy a free day at leisure or join one of our optional excursions: Visit Top of Europe and enjoy lunch on Jungfraujoch Visit the Reichenbach Falls, followed by a scenic boat ride on Lake Brienz Visit Basel Overnight in the region of Bernese Oberland.Day 5: Region Interlaken or Bern – Gruyère – Region MontreuxLeaving your hotel for a scenic drive from Thun to Bern. Enjoy a 2 hour city tour. After lunch transfer to the picturesque village of Gruyère – home of the famous Swiss Gruyère cheese. Walk through the village and visit the Gruyère castle (entrance fee payable on spot). Additional excursion to the chocolate factory “Maison Callier” in Broc (see "Additional info"). Late afternoon transfer to Montreux. Overnight in the region of Montreux.Day 6: Region MontreuxJoin our optional excursion to France (8 h). Annecy & Chamonix only winter Lavey-Les-Bains in the evening Overnight stay in the greater area of Montreux.Day 7: Region Montreux – Lausanne – GenevaAfter breakfast, visit the Chillon Castle in driving along the majestic Swiss Riviera and passing by the Lavaux vineyards – a well- known UNESCO world heritage site. In the afternoon, continue to Geneva where you will enjoy a 2 hour city tour. Overnight stay in Geneva.Day 8: DepartureIndividual airport transfer to Geneva Airport.