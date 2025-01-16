Visiting Liechtenstein is like stepping into a bedtime story, with cows grazing in grassy meadows, mountains that touch the clouds and a turreted castle on a hill inhabited by a prince and princess. Europe’s smallest country is located between Switzerland and Austria, with the Rhine River running down the middle. Despite the notable influence of its neighbors, Liechtenstein has a character and charm that is all its own.

There are wild peaks to hike, such as the jagged Drei Schwestern (Three Sisters) on the Fürstensteig trail. There’s the Drei-Länder cycling tour dipping into three countries. There are winter-wonderland villages buried deep in the mountains, and hamlets where the medieval Walser culture still thrives. The compact country is perfect for a long weekend adventure, with the capital city of Vaduz being the ideal launching point for forays into the Alps. From wandering the streets of its fairy tale towns to exploring the breathtaking alpine slopes, here are twelve top things to do in Liechtenstein.

1. Explore historic Vaduz

A tiny capital for a tiny country, Vaduz has a ravishing alpine backdrop. To see the main highlights of Vaduz, begin at 19th-century, slender-spired Kathedrale St Florin, a beautiful church commonly known as Vaduz Cathedral, at the southern end of the city center. You’re just steps from Peter-Kaiser-Platz and the stately Government Building, which houses the state archives. Swing onto Vaduz’ main drag, Städtle, and you will find the Landtag, where Liechtenstein’s 25-member Parliament convenes.

Next door is the Landesmuseum, Liechtenstein’s National Museum, which pings you through the principality’s past, heritage and natural history, from medieval witch trials to the manufacture of false teeth. Opposite the Postmuseum sits the shimmering black-concrete-and-basalt cube of Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein, which hosts rotating exhibitions that spotlight its contemporary art collection. Pass arcaded Rathaus Vaduz, bear right and uphill to Mitteldorf, an endearing quarter of traditional houses and rose-strewn gardens. A 10-minute toddle uphill from the main road rewards you with astonishing alpine views from Schloss Vaduz.

Planning tip: Although much of Vaduz can be squeezed into one day if you’re pressed for time, allowing a couple of days is a wise choice to fully experience the city.

Plan your visit for Liechtenstein’s National Day and you can see inside the gardens of Schloss Vaduz. Stuart Dee/Getty Images

2. Take in alpine views from Schloss Vaduz

Atop a hill above the capital sits the turreted medieval castle of Schloss Vaduz (Vaduz Castle), the residence of the prince of Liechtenstein. Although the castle grounds are closed to the public, you can still see the former fortress up close. The steep Schlossweg trail, a marked path from Vaduz to the castle, is dotted with historical information about the royal family with panoramic views of the entire country.

Planning tip: As the summer months draw to an end, the prince hosts a fireworks party at Schloss Vaduz on August 15 to celebrate Liechtenstein’s National Day. Following stately formalities, the streets are filled with vendors, and a reception in the princely rose garden welcomes the public for a rare glimpse at the castle grounds.

3. Dine like royalty at Torkel

Overlooking the prince’s vineyards is the Michelin-starred restaurant Torkel. Originally used for winemaking, the historic building underwent renovations in 2021 to highlight the medieval remnants with modern comfort and design, blending features like the preserved wine press with contemporary decor to create a timeless ambiance. The menu is driven by quality and seasonality presented in the restaurant’s signature style. Book a reservation for lunch or dinner to enjoy a meal fit for a prince.

Planning tip: If spending the night in Vaduz, consider staying at Park Hotel Sonnenhof. In landscaped gardens with alpine views, this boutique hotel piles on the luxury with its plush rooms, pool and spa.

Add wine-tasting to your itinerary: Liechtenstein has a centuries-long history of viticulture. RossHelen/Getty Images

4. Sip wine in the prince’s cellar

The world’s tiniest winemaking nation, Liechtenstein has been dabbling in viticulture for the past 600 years – long before it became a country. Sunny slopes, limey soils and warm föhn (foehn) winds make grape-growing conditions ideal. Clamber up through the flower-draped vineyards of Vaduz and you reach the Hofkellerei, the prince of Liechtenstein’s wine cellars, in royal family hands since 1712. Delve down to the atmospherically vaulted cellar for a tasting of berry-forward pinot noir reds and crisp, citrusy chardonnay whites.

5. Admire unique treasures in the Schatzkammer

Located in the heart of Vaduz, the Princely Collections, which include crown jewels, Fabergé eggs and other treasures, are on display at the Schatzkammer (Treasure Chamber). Featuring the famous Apple Blossom Egg, the collection draws visitors from around the world to admire the craftsmanship in each masterpiece. Gaze at historic weapons, works of art studded with precious materials, opulent gifts to the rulers of Liechtenstein, lunar rocks and even the first postage stamp issued by the country as you peruse the Treasure Chamber’s dazzling exhibits.

Planning tip: Stop by the Liechtenstein Center next door to the Schatzkammer for information about Liechtenstein and to get a souvenir passport stamp.

6. Experience Walser culture in Triesenberg

From Vaduz, take a day trip to Liechtenstein’s largest municipality, Triesenberg, to immerse yourself in the Walser culture. Triesenberg is as pretty a mountain village you are likely to stumble across anywhere in the Alps, with its dark timber chalets and onion-domed church. But it’s more unusual than it looks. The Walser – a German-speaking “tribe” of stock breeders and farmers from the Swiss Valais – emigrated across Europe in the 13th century and settled in many places, including right here. This deeply traditional hamlet has preserved their culture and still speaks their dialect. The Walsermuseum recounts their intriguing story and contains curious carvings of twisted tree trunks and branches, while the nearby Walserhaus is a 400-year-old house furnished in 19th-century fashion.

Outdoors adventurers take note: the Fürstensteig offers panoramic views on the border of Liechtenstein and Austria. ToM-5400/Shutterstock

7. Hike the Fürstensteig

North of Treisenberg is the hair-raisingly high Fürstensteig trail, one of the most famous paths in the Rätikon mountains. The approximately 6.4km (4-mile) trail takes about 2.5 hours, climbing through tranquil pastures and mountain pines before ascending to spectacular close-up views of the razor-edge Drei Schwestern (Three Sisters) peaks.

Planning tip: Weather conditions may affect access to the route. Plan ahead and check the local information center for the most up-to-date details.

8. Snooze sky-high at Pfälzerhütte

For views rippling across the Rätikon Alps, bed down in a bunk at Pfälzerhütte in the Naaftal Valley. On an eyrie-like perch atop 2108m (6916ft)-high Bettlerjoch saddle, this stone hut is terrific for striking out into the surrounding alpine wilderness, with high-level trails threading into the remote mountains, hard-core rock climbing on nearby peaks and eye-level encounters with wildlife, including whistling marmots and elusive ibex.

Planning tip: Mountain bikers can tackle steep ascents and exhilarating descents on the 9.6km (6-mile), two-hour Pfälzerhütte Tour to Steg.

There are lovely walks to do near the Alpne village of Malbun in summer – and winter. Alizada Studios/Shutterstock

9. Enjoy Alpine adventures in Malbun

A big climb into the mountains from Vaduz, the 1602m (5259ft)-high resort of Malbun feels – in the nicest possible sense – like the end of the world. When the flakes fall on its dark timber chalets and the pearl-tipped peaks of the Rätikon Alps, it’s pure winter wonderland. Chairlifts wing skiers and boarders up to Sareis at 199m (656ft) and over 22km (14 miles) of slopes. Beyond the piste, there are pine-scented winter walking trails to crunch along – the prettiest and most popular being the 4.8km (3 miles), two-hour Sassweg. Or glide in quiet exhilaration along cross-country trails in the Valüna Valley. For added romance, go for fondue at Berggasthaus Stücka, then grab a toboggan and dash down through the snow under a brilliant frieze of stars.

In summer, Malbun is every bit as gorgeous, with bell-jangling cows grazing flowery meadows, marmots popping out of burrows to give a little whistle, and hiking trails swinging joyously into the heights. Top billing goes to the 12km (7.5-mile), five-hour circular Fürstin-Gina-Weg, which leads up to the cross-topped summit of Augstenberg (2358m/7739ft) and wows with arresting views over Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

10. Wander the tranquil meadows of Ruggeller Riet

Nature takes center stage at Ruggeller Riet, a marshy refuge near the northern tip of Liechtenstein. Bring binoculars for the wildlife-rich peatlands, marshes and moors of the Ruggeller Riet nature reserve, where storks flock en masse when the blue Siberian iris blooms in late May and early June. The preserve encompasses 220 acres along the Rhine River. A circular loop takes walkers past rock caves and peat bogs to an inland canal, for a comprehensive look at the rich biodiversity hosted throughout the preserve.

Planning tip: Schedule your visit in late May or early June to see the Siberian iris blooms cover the meadows with a wash of blue, and catch a glimpse of the rare birds that nest there.

Well-kept paths and low gradients make cycling a great way to tour the Rhine valley in Liechtenstein. Curt Bauer/Shutterstock

11. Explore Liechtenstein by bike

Liechtenstein is tiny and easy to get around. Bikes and e-bikes are a brilliant means of getting around on the flat western side. Bring or rent a bike for a day or two exploring Vaduz on the Liechtenstein Rhine Valley Trail, or tackle the mountain trails for a more challenging adventure. For dedicated cyclists, there’s the Drei-Länder cycling tour dipping into three countries. With multiple itineraries available for pleasure riders and for more advanced cyclists, each route highlights the natural beauty of the Alpine region.

12. Travel the entire country on the Liechtenstein Trail

The best way to acquaint yourself with this pocket-sized nation is by hitting the 75km (47-mile) Liechtenstein Trail, which kicks off in castle-topped Balzers on the Swiss border in the south, and ends in Schaanwald snug against Austria in the north. Rambling through vineyards, meadows and forests, leaping over moor and mountain, and shadowing the Rhine River, this trail has moments to make your heart sing.

The trail ambles past the best places to visit in Liechtenstein from the serene fields of Ruggeller Riet and the towering Drei Schwestern to medieval castles like Burg Gutenberg in Balzers and the evocative ruins of Schellenberg. Midway along the trail, you’ll pass through the capital of Vaduz and the traditional village of Triesenberg surrounded by Liechtenstein’s diverse and beautiful scenery at every mile. See all of the best things this small country has to offer from museums to mountains. The route has been divided into five day-long stages, allowing plenty of time to dally. For a primer on the trail, download the experience-oriented LIstory app.