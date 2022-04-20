A tiny capital for a tiny country, Vaduz is a postage-stamp-sized city with a postcard-perfect backdrop. Crouching at the foot of forested mountains, hugging the banks of the Rhine and crowned by a turreted castle, its location is visually stunning. Vaduz is mostly on the flat, with its castle clinging to the side of the mountain, high above town, and towering peaks soaring further up.

The bustling centre itself is curiously modern, with its mix of tax-free luxury-goods stores and cube-shaped concrete buildings. There are plenty of older buildings though, making it an intriguing wander, especially in the pedestrianised zone below the castle. Just a few minutes’ walk brings you to traces of the quaint village that existed around 50 years ago and quiet vineyards where the Alps seem that little bit closer.