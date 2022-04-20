A riot of turrets and towers plonked high on a hillside and set against the theatrical backdrop of jagged mountains, Schloss Vaduz is quite the fairy-tale…
Vaduz
A tiny capital for a tiny country, Vaduz is a postage-stamp-sized city with a postcard-perfect backdrop. Crouching at the foot of forested mountains, hugging the banks of the Rhine and crowned by a turreted castle, its location is visually stunning. Vaduz is mostly on the flat, with its castle clinging to the side of the mountain, high above town, and towering peaks soaring further up.
The bustling centre itself is curiously modern, with its mix of tax-free luxury-goods stores and cube-shaped concrete buildings. There are plenty of older buildings though, making it an intriguing wander, especially in the pedestrianised zone below the castle. Just a few minutes’ walk brings you to traces of the quaint village that existed around 50 years ago and quiet vineyards where the Alps seem that little bit closer.
Explore Vaduz
- Schloss Vaduz
A riot of turrets and towers plonked high on a hillside and set against the theatrical backdrop of jagged mountains, Schloss Vaduz is quite the fairy-tale…
- Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein
This black concrete and basalt cuboid on pedestrianised Städtle hosts temporary exhibitions, revolving around the gallery’s collection of contemporary art…
- Liechtensteinisches Landesmuseum
This museum provides a fascinating romp through the principality’s past, heritage and natural history, from medieval witch trials to the manufacture of…
- Postmuseum
Liechtenstein once made a packet producing souvenir stamps for enthusiasts, but that market has been hit by the rise of email. Here you’ll find all…
- Parliament Building
Since 2008, Liechtenstein's 25-member Parliament has been convening in this somewhat startlingly modern building. Munich-based architect Hansjörg Göritz…
- TTreasure Chamber
In the same building as the Postmuseum (at the opposite end) you'll find this museum with a unique collection of the treasures of Liechtenstein, including…
- SSt Florin Cathedral
The former parish church of St Florin was given the status of cathedral in 1997 with the setting up of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vaduz. The stone…
- MMitteldorf
To see how Vaduz once looked, amble north of town to Mitteldorf. Its streets form a charming quarter of traditional houses and rose-strewn gardens…
- HHofkellerei
A short walk northwest from the centre of town leads through the vineyards to the Prince of Liechtenstein's wine cellar. It is only possible to sample the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vaduz.
See
