My Lonely Planet colleagues have dubbed me the official “baecation editor” here – and with good reason. For last year, I found myself on not one but five getaways with my boyfriend.

What can I say? I love to get away, and I love to drag him along with me.

Whether we’re eating our way through New Orleans, enjoying a staycation at Rockaway Beach or cozying up at a snow-covered hotel in upstate New York, I have mastered the art of planning the perfect romantic getaway.

So with the experience and knowledge I’ve gained and my general passion for the baecation, I’ve come up with a list of the 10 sexiest cities to escape to with your bae – drawing on specific criteria for what makes each so unbelievably sexy.

In my professional opinion, sexy cities need three things.

A fantastic food scene: There is something truly sultry about a mouthwatering meal in a low-lit restaurant.

Access to stellar hotels that are ripe for romance: Nice bedding, matching robes, privacy and a relaxing, inviting environment are all essential. Bonus points for a bathtub and a view.

A distinct city identity: The best, sexiest cities feel unlike anywhere else. They have a signature energy and style that makes exploring and existing in them so inspiring.

A mid-century-modern house, typical of Palm Springs architecture. Stephanie Braconnier/Shutterstock

1. Palm Springs, California, USA

Sure, this city in the middle of the desert brings the heat – but what else makes it sexy? In my opinion, everything.

In a desert valley 100 miles east of Los Angeles, Palm Springs feels removed from the rest of the world, making it ideal for focusing on one other person. Palm Springs caters to those who love design, curated vintage finds, reading (or partying) by the pool and vibrant nightlife. As I said, it has everything.

Palm Springs is a hub of mid-century-modern design, where stunning hotels offer serious pampering perfect for romance. Grab a room at The Colony Palms or the Villa Royale, both of which lean headfirst into that Palm Springs look.

This city is also known for its exciting LGBTIQ+ nightlife. Head to Arenas St to see what vibe fits you best; continue the fun during the day at Chill Bar’s famous drag brunch. Whether you and your boo prefer to dance the night away or hole up in your suite with room service, I am sure you will reconnect here.

And don’t sleep on Palm Springs’ food scene. Have a romantic brunch under the trees in the rustic-chic environment at Farm, or steak frites and cocktails at Mr. Lyons.

Grab your partner and take in the lively scene in New Orleans’ Jackson Square. Page Light Studios/Shutterstock

2. New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

I don’t know if it’s the Spanish moss, the jazz music or the hint of decadence that makes this city so sexy. But it’s so sexy.

Squeeze together in a crowded bar and watch a local band make the room buzz with excitement. Get romantic and split a po’boy (my kind of seduction) at Liuzza’s by the Track, then stroll around the Garden District discussing which old-school mansion you’d prefer to move into.

With incense sticks burning in the lobby, a dark hotel bar reminiscent of speakeasies and grand rooms, The Columns has all you need for a fabulous baecation stay. Other fabulous accommodations include Hotel Henrietta, Hotel Saint Vincent and The Chloe. NOLA really knows how to do a hotel.

And the food scene in New Orleans is electric, offering a blend of Creole, Southern and French flavors that all but dance along your tongue. Grab a muffuletta sandwich at Napoleon House, then see live jazz at Preservation Hall. Stop by The Fives for oysters before a stroll around Jackson Square and a glowing view of the mighty Mississippi.

Left: BA’s streets are filled with romantic shops and restaurants. Brester Irina/Shutterstock Right: Head to Buenos Aires to dance the tango with your love. Alina Zamogilnykh/Shutterstock

3. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Is there anything sexier than tango? Well, Buenos Aires is where the dance was invented. Here, you and your lover can spend your evenings sipping Argentine wine, sidling up close to one another while learning intricate dance moves. During the day, amp up the romance in one of the city’s many parks – the Rosedal (rose garden) at Parque 3 de Febrero is perfect for an intimate picnic. Buenos Aires is lively in a way few places are.

In Argentina, steak is an aphrodisiac, especially when grilled over an open flame. Make sure to have a meal of asado at Parilla Don Julio. If you are in search of a world-class dinner, Mengano has a Michelin Bib Gourmand to its name thanks to its inventive dishes. There’s no shortage of stunning hotels in BA – but Be Jardín Escondido by Coppola might take the cake. Other excellent options include the Home and the Mine.

To wrap up a romantic day, spend a glamorous night watching love and death unfold onstage at Teatro Colón, the city’s stunning opera house. Afterward, glide over to La Catedral Club for tango lessons and dancing with a live band.

Take a tram ride through the Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio for a beautiful sunset. andreclnog/Shutterstock

4. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro caters to beachgoers and party enthusiasts – and couples. Fall in love all over again on the dance floor before recovering all day, lying next to the ocean. Tan, warm and carefree, Rio is a city that glimmers. You’ll find that a baecation here is heavy on the fun.

Play volleyball on the beach, take the gondola to Sugarloaf Mountain for a different view of the city, and feel the beat of samba move through your body at Bar do Omar. The nightlife in Rio is popping, and there’s no better place to stay out all night than at Home, a club that always brings a thumping beat. If you prefer the beach, join the crowds at Ipanema, or head to the far end of Copacabana for a quieter experience. When hunger strikes, stop by Jojö Café Bistrô for an afternoon of refreshing oysters, or head to Michelin-starred Lasai.

When it comes to a sexy hotel stay, beachfront is always preferred. Try Hotel Arpoador for easy access to the waterfront and killer ocean views, or the stylish and elevated Emiliano Rio.

Visit the lake of the Chapultepec Park and go for a boat ride with your partner. Aleksandar Todorovic/Shutterstock

5. Mexico City, Mexico

If you and your one and only love like to eat life-changing street food, shop for local gems, marvel at stunning galleries and stay in beautiful hotels, then Mexico City might just be for you.

To take in art-deco architecture and the work of iconic Mexican artists, spend an afternoon exploring the glorious Palacio de Bellas Artes. For an elegant meal, opt for Máximo (though when it comes to food, there are few wrong answers in CDMX). For red leather and craft cocktails, try your hand at locating the speakeasy Hanky Panky. If you want more of a night out, look to Nova.

Mexico City is filled with magical hotels where you can embrace the city’s colors and taste for design. Igancia Guest House is the boutique hotel I dream about. The Orchid House is airy and bright (though you must love the smell of orchids), while Pug Seal brings an elegance you can’t beat.

Picturesque Martinique is ideal for a romantic warm-water getaway. Bruno De Hogues/Getty Images

6. Martinique

France and the West Indies collide on the picturesque island of Martinique, a sun-soaked oasis you won’t want to leave.

Capital Fort-de-France is home to idyllic parks like La Savane and the small but clean Plage La Française. It’s easy to head to other nearby beaches for the day, or stick to town by exploring local shops along Rue Victor Hugo. You’ll even find a cliffside fortress, Fort St Louis, from which the city takes its name. Dine at Le Yellow for French-Creole and Spanish dishes, and stay at the historic and romantic L’impératrice Hotel.

Since most come to the Caribbean to escape urban life, Ste-Anne in the south of the island has beachside accommodations, fantastic cuisine, snorkeling and even dolphin-watching excursions. Club Med Les Boucaniers is a spendy but beautiful stay; Brise Marine Residence Hoteliere is a more affordable option. Venture north to experience a lesser-known area of the island that bursts with wildlife. While there, take a tour of Depaz Rum Distillery before grabbing lunch at La Luciole.

Left: The Basilica of Santa Maria Novella on a summer evening. nelo2309/Shutterstock Right: Marvel at the views from Bardini Garden in Florence. Sun_Shine/Shutterstock

7. Florence, Italy

Grand and romantic, Florence still manages to maintain a sense of intimacy. You and your beloved can stroll the winding streets hand in hand, walk along the Arno River, then climb to the top of the Duomo and get a bird’s-eye view of Tuscany. Share a plate of pasta à la Lady and the Tramp.

Is there any experience more intimate than looking at great art together? The architecture in Florence is eye-catching, and its galleries are unforgettable. Tales of romance are a key legacy of the Renaissance era – and they’re woven into Florence’s history and artistic output. Come face to face with it all at the amazing Uffizi Gallery.

Florence has no shortage of fantastic cuisine (this is Italy, after all). If you don’t mind braving the crowds, the sandwiches at Da Nerbone in the Mercato Centrale are life-changing. For dinner, try Trattoria Accadi or Bacco Matto for a cozy meal of Italian classics.

Check into Ottantotto Firenze, whose romantic garden and rooms reminiscent of a Tuscan villa are sure to inspire a spark.

Grab your bicycle to explore Copenhagen. Oliver Foerstner/Shutterstock

8. Copenhagen, Denmark

Do you dream of sipping wine on a dock in the warm summer air, eating sharp cheese, fresh sourdough and other small plates while simultaneously diving into the city canal? Copenhagen is where this becomes a reality – specifically, at La Banchina. Copenhagen is very sexy, especially in summer, with its mild temperatures and long days. Bright, clear, and romantic—it is like running through a field and falling into the grass.

At O-S-V Second Hand, you can shop vintage to your heart’s content. Get an introduction to Copenhagen’s famous food scene at Lilo Vinoria wine bar, and the flavorful and atmospheric restaurant Delphine. A day trip to the majestic Louisiana Museum, with its top-notch exhibitions and expansive grounds, is something you won’t regret.

Experience Copenhagen hospitality at its best with a stay at the pricey-yet-worth-it Hotel Sanders. For a slightly more affordable option, 25hours Indre by offers a colorful and charming alternative.

The architecture of Palma is captivating. neme_jimenez/Shutterstock

9. Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Since island getaways make for some of the most romantic adventures ever, there are very few people who wouldn’t find one of Spain’s Balearic Islands sexy. Visitors can find dramatic cliffs from which to watch the sunset, beaches that seem to glow in the bright sun and water so clear you can watch fish swim. And among the lot, we recommend Mallorca, where you can relax, refresh and enjoy each other’s company.

For an especially romantic evening, dine at La Vermutería (inside the fabulous Can Cera Hotel) in Palma. For a nightcap, try the classy Chapeau 1987, which has moody lighting and great cocktails, or Agabar for a lively evening in a slightly more relaxed space. Though it’s hard to go wrong accommodation-wise in Palma, Hospes Marciel’s views are simply breathtaking.

Explore Bangkok's stunning temples hand in hand. Amp.pan/Shutterstock

10. Bangkok, Thailand

If you find the rush that comes from immersing yourself in something totally new sexy, then Bangkok is for you. The Thai capital stimulates almost to the point of overwhelming – so the best way to experience the city is by leaning in. Start by spending the day stopping at every street food vendor that catches your eye, and letting the flavors explode in your mouth. Take some time to explore the Buddhist temples scattered around the city; varying in size and color palette, each is unique and captivating in its own way.

For an elevated meal that still feels cozy, try Err, where dishes are powerfully seasoned for an elevated-street food-feel. If you want to switch things up, the upscale Ojo Bangkok offers fresh and innovative Mexican cuisine. Luxurious hotels like Anantara Riverside Bangkok and the red and sultry Amdaeng stand near spots like Jack’s Bar, a waterfront dive with great views.