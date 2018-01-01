Welcome to Fort-de-France

Fort-de-France, Martinique's capital, has undergone immense change in the past decade. Beginning the 21st century as an economically backward, dilapidated kind of place, the city has very successfully reinvented itself as a cruise-ship destination, with the construction of two impressive new terminals. More than that, Fort-de-France has rejuvenated its central park, given a coat of paint to many of its buildings and enhanced itself with several pieces of modern architecture. All this has served to breathe fresh life into the largest city in the French West Indies, and cruisers and travelers alike now flock to the place.

