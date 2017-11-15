St Lucia Shore Excursion: Soufriere Tour

You will go through the city of Castries onto the West Coast Road via Morne Road where you will make the first stop at a popular view point. From there visitors often get a sense of why St Lucia is also called "Helen of the West Indies." A breathtaking view of Castries and its environs and the island of Martinique in the back drop is a spectacle on its own. From there you will travel over to beautiful Marigot Bay. The stop allows for a restroom break and also a chance to purchase souvenirs and trinkets from "Aunty Shirley," a well known local vendor. Moving on, you will make a quick stop in the Roseau Valley for an informative, hands-on explanation of St Lucia's number one export crop (bananas) after which you will head onward to Soufriere.When you get to Soufriere you will take the Tet Paul Nature Trail for a moderate hike lasting approximately 45 minutes. The community initiated project that is “Tet Paul Nature Trail” has become the place to visit once you are in the town of Soufriere. The guided tour ranges from easy to moderate and is one that can be enjoyed by couples, families and groups. There are breathtaking views all along the hike so don’t forget your camera!Next, you will take a tour of the Sulphur Springs and/or Mud bath for approximately 45 minutes. The Sulphur Springs is part of the story of the creation of the entire Caribbean basin, and although dormant is believed to be the hottest and most active geothermal area in the Lesser Antilles. The park is easily the most visited tourist attraction as it allows for people to literally drive up to the edge of the springs to view the many boiling mud pools. A few yards downstream from the springs is the mud bath area. The area hosts a hot water pool, sitting area, hot and cold water showers to rinse off and changing rooms.After the Sulphur Springs you will head to Diamond Falls and Botanical Gardens for approximately 45 minutes. Come visit the majestic Diamond Falls and walk through the natural lush gardens of this beautiful six acre property. Then you will visit Toraille Falls where you will have around 30 minutes to enjoy Toraille Falls as is meant to. A refreshing bath under the waterfall itself offers a therapeutic massage while taking pleasure in the lush greens and dazzling colors of tropical paradise. Changing rooms and facilities are offered as well.As an optional portion of the tour you can add the experience of the Morne Coubaril Ziplining. Ziplining is described as a transportation system cables and two points of different elevation. What it doesn’t say is how exhilarating and breathtaking the experience is. The birds-eye view of the historic town of Soufriere and the Caribbean Sea while zipping below the majestic Petit Piton is an unmatched spectacle.In between destinations visitors will be treated to refreshments and opportunities to take photos at different view points. And remember, the more questions the better!