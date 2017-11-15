Welcome to Martinique
While it suffers from overcrowding and urban sprawl in some places, particularly in and around the busy capital, Fort-de-France, life – and travel – becomes more sedate as one heads north or south through some of the island's alluring scenery. The rainforested, mountainous northern part is the most spectacular, but the south has its fair share of natural wonders, including lovely bays and miles of gorgeous beaches. Add to this a dash of Gallic joie de vivre and you'll understand why so many people love Martinique.
Top experiences in Martinique
Recent articles
Martinique activities
Southern Martinique: Pottery Studio, Distillery, Diamond Rock
After meeting at approximately 9am for this 5-hour excursion, depart from the downtown of Fort-de-France, your cruise port, or your hotel. See the downtown of Fort-de-France before going in the southern part of the island to discover the "village de la poterie," which is a nice place with craftsmen and some shops with souvenirs and local products. After that, head to the town called Les Anses d'Arlet to discover the Caribbean coastline of Martinique with beautiful beaches. This is a fishing town with a nice church facing the beach. You can take a bath in a beautiful and quiet white-sand beach. Mask and tube will be at your disposal to admire fishes! Then you will discover the famous Diamond Rock which is a huge rock in the sea, close to a town called Le Diamant. You will also discover a memorial of slavery and learn about the history of Martinique. After that, stop in a local market to enjoy spices, fruits and some local products. The last stop will be in a rum distillery to taste delicious rum. Drinks are included (Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages). The tour is for small group (maximum 18) to ensure a personal service.
Martinique in One Day: Rum Distillery, Ruins, Black Sand Beach
Start your tour with a stop in a rum distillery. Visit, discover our local industry and tast all the rum you want!Relax on a black sand beach with a beautiful view on the Pelée Mountain.Discover the historic city of St Pierre, , the "Little Paris of the Antilles", destroyed in 1902 by the eruption of the volcano. Learn about the history and visit some ruins.Be surprised by the Trace Road in the rain forest!The fully-commented tour will take you to a river, and the last stop will be at the Montmartre Church of Balata (a replica of the Sacré Coeur Basilic of Paris) with an amazing view on Fort-de-France downtown. According to the weather and the opening of the places where we are supposed to go, the itinerary can be modified and we can replace a stop with a visit of a botanical garden or a spices local store.Swimming is possible in the river and at the beach stop.Discover the beautiful island of Martinique!For cruise passengers the departure will be at the port exit.
Martinique Day Trip from St Lucia
Start your day trip in Martinique early in the morning. If you’re staying at a hotel on the northern tip of St. Lucia, enjoy a personalized pickup. If not, meet your guides directly at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina. You’ll board a 60-foot (18-meter) motorized catamaran. Have your passport with you, which you’ll need for your power-shopping excursions. You’re also welcome to bring your own snorkeling gear, as only snorkeling masks will be provided.During the 90-minute ride north to Martinique, you’ll cross the St. Lucia Channel, where frolicking dolphins may greet and follow you. As you scan the water for sea turtles, don't be surprised if you witness some flying fish popping in and out of the water.When you arrive at Martinique, dive into shopping right away at the duty-free port! After about 30 minutes, board the catamaran and take a short ride to the dock at Fort-de-France.In Fort-de-France, where you’ll stay for a little under two hours, swipe that plastic over and over at the boutiques on Rue Victor Hugo and along Le Boulevard General de Gaulle. Alternatively, enjoy culinary aromas and pick up souvenirs at Le Grand Marché Couvert, the Covered Market. This large bazaar houses rows and rows of fragrant herbs and spices, delectable confectionary offerings, handmade wooden bowls, straw hats and Creole jewelry. After the flurry of shopping, stroll through the landscaped gardens in La Savane, Fort-de-France’s main park. Back on the catamaran, set those shopping bags down and rest your feet during the short ride to the nearby cove of Anse Noir, lined with coconut trees and golden sand. Swim or snorkel in the clear and warm water, or work on a tan from the boat. Feast on the barbeque lunch provided and enjoy complimentary drinks on the boat. You have about three hours to enjoy this postcard-perfect shoreline. After your idyllic afternoon, it’s time to head back to St. Lucia. Pull out the designer shades you just bought, sip complimentary Champagne, and bid farewell to the dolphins on your ride back to the Rodney Bay Marina.Sample Lunch: Barbeque chicken and fish Burgers, hotdogs and fries Salad Banana flambé with ice cream
St Lucia Shore Excursion: Soufriere Tour
You will go through the city of Castries onto the West Coast Road via Morne Road where you will make the first stop at a popular view point. From there visitors often get a sense of why St Lucia is also called "Helen of the West Indies." A breathtaking view of Castries and its environs and the island of Martinique in the back drop is a spectacle on its own. From there you will travel over to beautiful Marigot Bay. The stop allows for a restroom break and also a chance to purchase souvenirs and trinkets from "Aunty Shirley," a well known local vendor. Moving on, you will make a quick stop in the Roseau Valley for an informative, hands-on explanation of St Lucia's number one export crop (bananas) after which you will head onward to Soufriere.When you get to Soufriere you will take the Tet Paul Nature Trail for a moderate hike lasting approximately 45 minutes. The community initiated project that is “Tet Paul Nature Trail” has become the place to visit once you are in the town of Soufriere. The guided tour ranges from easy to moderate and is one that can be enjoyed by couples, families and groups. There are breathtaking views all along the hike so don’t forget your camera!Next, you will take a tour of the Sulphur Springs and/or Mud bath for approximately 45 minutes. The Sulphur Springs is part of the story of the creation of the entire Caribbean basin, and although dormant is believed to be the hottest and most active geothermal area in the Lesser Antilles. The park is easily the most visited tourist attraction as it allows for people to literally drive up to the edge of the springs to view the many boiling mud pools. A few yards downstream from the springs is the mud bath area. The area hosts a hot water pool, sitting area, hot and cold water showers to rinse off and changing rooms.After the Sulphur Springs you will head to Diamond Falls and Botanical Gardens for approximately 45 minutes. Come visit the majestic Diamond Falls and walk through the natural lush gardens of this beautiful six acre property. Then you will visit Toraille Falls where you will have around 30 minutes to enjoy Toraille Falls as is meant to. A refreshing bath under the waterfall itself offers a therapeutic massage while taking pleasure in the lush greens and dazzling colors of tropical paradise. Changing rooms and facilities are offered as well.As an optional portion of the tour you can add the experience of the Morne Coubaril Ziplining. Ziplining is described as a transportation system cables and two points of different elevation. What it doesn’t say is how exhilarating and breathtaking the experience is. The birds-eye view of the historic town of Soufriere and the Caribbean Sea while zipping below the majestic Petit Piton is an unmatched spectacle.In between destinations visitors will be treated to refreshments and opportunities to take photos at different view points. And remember, the more questions the better!
St Lucia Soufriere Tour
You will go through the city of Castries onto the West Coast Road via Morne Road where you will make the first stop at a popular view point. From there visitors often get a sense of why St Lucia is also called "Helen of the West Indies." A breathtaking view of Castries and its environs and the island of Martinique in the back drop is a spectacle on its own. From there you will travel over to beautiful Marigot Bay. The stop allows for a restroom break and also a chance to purchase souvenirs and trinkets from "Aunty Shirley," a well known local vendor. Moving on, you will make a quick stop in the Roseau Valley for an informative, hands-on explanation of St Lucia's number one export crop (bananas) after which you will head onward to Soufriere.When you get to Soufriere you will take the Tet Paul Nature Trail for a moderate hike lasting approximately 45 minutes. The guided tour ranges from easy to moderate and is one that can be enjoyed by couples, families and groups. There are breathtaking views all along the hike so don’t forget your camera!Take a tour of the Sulphur Springs and/or Mud bath for approximately 45 minutes. The Sulphur Springs is part of the story of the creation of the entire Caribbean basin, and although dormant is believed to be the hottest and most active geothermal area in the Lesser Antilles. The park is easily the most visited tourist attraction as it allows for people to literally drive up to the edge of the springs to view the many boiling mud pools. A few yards downstream from the springs is the mud bath area. The area hosts a hot water pool, sitting area, hot and cold water showers to rinse off and changing rooms.Head to Diamond Falls and Botanical Gardens for approximately 45 minutes. Come visit the majestic Diamond Falls and walk through the natural lush gardens of this beautiful six acre property. Then you will visit Toraille Falls where you will have around 30 minutes to enjoy Toraille Falls as is meant to. A refreshing bath under the waterfall itself offers a therapeutic massage while taking pleasure in the lush greens and dazzling colors of tropical paradise. Changing rooms and facilities are offered as well.
All-Inclusive Catamaran Tour to Martinique
The luxurious Flying Ray, the only power catamaran providing tours in St Lucia, leaves for Martinique from Rodney Bay Marina at 8:30am. More often than not, during the channel crossing, dolphins can be seen frolicking in the ocean and occasionally whales will surface too. Once in Martinique, guests have the option of a half hour guided tour of the main attractions in the capital Fort de France and about 2 hours exploring on their own or they can venture for the full two and a half hours shopping on their own. Guests then re-board for a short trip to a serene bay. A barbecue lunch is served on board and guests can swim, snorkel or just relax. Following a close-up look at Diamond Rock, the tour heads back across the channel, aiming to be back in Rodney Bay Marina at approximately 5:30pm. This Martinique, all-inclusive day tour is one of the highest rated tours in St. Lucia. It's a 'day-cation' within your vacation.