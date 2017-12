Discover Thailand: cycling on Ko Krang

Thailand's Songkran Festival is the world's biggest water fight, and riding a bike through the streets of Krabi during that time can result in a drenching! Lonely Planet writer Marika McAdam escapes the festival chaos to cycle with Krabi Eco Tours around the beautiful, quiet island of Ko Krang, a five-minute boat ride and a whole world away from the mainland. Presented by GoPro.

Host: Marika McAdam| 2017 0