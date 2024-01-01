Tomb of Pierre L'Enfant

Northern Virginia

A small six-columned gravestone marks the final resting place for Pierre L'Enfant, one of the great planners behind the layout of Washington, DC.

    Mount Vernon

    11.98 MILES

    One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.

  • National Air and Space Museum

    National Air and Space Museum

    2.85 MILES

    The legendary exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum include the Wright brothers' flyer, Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St…

  • National Gallery of Art on the National Mall during spring in Washington D.C.

    National Gallery of Art

    2.89 MILES

    Two buildings. Hundreds of masterpieces. Infinite enjoyment. It's easy to spend a full day at the National Gallery of Art, which showcases a whole range…

  • 500px Photo ID: 100166741 - Pre-dawn at the Lincoln Memorial. "In this temple, as in the hearts of the people for whom he saved the union, the memory of Abraham Lincoln is enshrined forever."

    Lincoln Memorial

    1.29 MILES

    Anchoring the National Mall's west end is the hallowed shrine to Abraham Lincoln, who gazes across the Reflecting Pool beneath his neoclassical, Doric…

  • The Capitol, Washington, DC

    US Capitol

    3.44 MILES

    Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.

  • White House

    White House

    2.21 MILES

    Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…

  • arlington national cemetery

    Arlington National Cemetery

    0.45 MILES

    Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…

1. Kennedy Gravesites

0.05 MILES

An eternal flame flickers beside this simple but moving gravesite – the final resting place for President John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis…

2. Arlington House

0.11 MILES

Set on a hill overlooking the cemetery, this 1802 Greek Revival–style mansion is the former home of Confederate General Robert E Lee and his wife Mary…

4. Challenger Memorial

0.33 MILES

This monument commemorates the seven crew members of the Challenger space shuttle, which exploded a few seconds after take off in 1986.

5. Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

0.34 MILES

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier contains the remains of unidentified US service members from both World Wars and the Korean War. Military guards maintain…

6. USS Maine Memorial

0.36 MILES

One of the most striking monuments in Arlington is the long main mast of the USS Maine. More than 200 US sailors died when it was sunk by explosion in…

7. Arlington National Cemetery

0.45 MILES

Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…

8. Confederate Memorial

0.46 MILES

This controversial 10m-high monument pays respects to the Confederate war dead. Some 32 life-size figures surround a cylindrical mount.