A small six-columned gravestone marks the final resting place for Pierre L'Enfant, one of the great planners behind the layout of Washington, DC.
Tomb of Pierre L'Enfant
Northern Virginia
11.98 MILES
One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.
2.85 MILES
The legendary exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum include the Wright brothers' flyer, Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St…
2.89 MILES
Two buildings. Hundreds of masterpieces. Infinite enjoyment. It's easy to spend a full day at the National Gallery of Art, which showcases a whole range…
1.29 MILES
Anchoring the National Mall's west end is the hallowed shrine to Abraham Lincoln, who gazes across the Reflecting Pool beneath his neoclassical, Doric…
National Museum of African American History & Culture
2.22 MILES
Located in Washington, DC, the sensational National Museum of African American History & Culture is devoted exclusively to the documentation of African…
3.44 MILES
Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.
2.21 MILES
Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…
0.45 MILES
Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…
0.05 MILES
An eternal flame flickers beside this simple but moving gravesite – the final resting place for President John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis…
0.11 MILES
Set on a hill overlooking the cemetery, this 1802 Greek Revival–style mansion is the former home of Confederate General Robert E Lee and his wife Mary…
3. Women in Military Service for America Memorial
0.21 MILES
This memorial is an impressive-looking, semi-circular structure that honors the 2.5 million women who have served in America's armed forces. Inside is a…
0.33 MILES
This monument commemorates the seven crew members of the Challenger space shuttle, which exploded a few seconds after take off in 1986.
5. Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
0.34 MILES
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier contains the remains of unidentified US service members from both World Wars and the Korean War. Military guards maintain…
0.36 MILES
One of the most striking monuments in Arlington is the long main mast of the USS Maine. More than 200 US sailors died when it was sunk by explosion in…
7. Arlington National Cemetery
0.45 MILES
0.46 MILES
This controversial 10m-high monument pays respects to the Confederate war dead. Some 32 life-size figures surround a cylindrical mount.