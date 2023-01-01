South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center & Alligator Sanctuary

This 50-acre nature preserve features boardwalks through the dunes, bird blinds, spotting towers and more besides. Look for butterflies, egrets, alligators, turtles and crabs, and learn the differences between a dune meadow, a salt marsh and an intertidal flat in its sumptuous exhibit hall. A blackboard out front lists recent sightings. The visitor center only opens office hours, but ticketed guests can access the boardwalks from dawn to dusk.

This is one of nine Rio Grande Valley components that jointly form the World Birding Center.

Some of the site can also be accessed for free from a boardwalk at the SPI Convention Center just north.

