Commissioned in 1900 as Port Arthur was becoming an oil boomtown, the Pompeiian Villa was constructed in a traditional Roman layout copied from an actual 79 AD villa in the city of Pompeii. Call ahead to confirm, but tours (mandatory) are generally available during opening hours all week long.
18.32 MILES
The Stark Museum of Art has collections focused on artworks depicting native birds and wildlife (including works by John James Audubon), Native American…
15.95 MILES
This park of more than 4000 acres includes vast marshlands north of TX 87 and over 5 miles of beaches south of the road. The wetlands are popular with…
Spindletop & Gladys City Boomtown Museum
13.98 MILES
Several prospectors saw promise in the Spindletop salt dome, but it took nearly a decade before an exploratory well leased by Anthony Lucas blew a…
18.3 MILES
The carefully restored WH Stark House reveals the lifestyle of turn-of-the-century society families. The elegant 1894 Victorian home – one of the last and…
0.89 MILES
This is a splendid museum that covers the natural, geological and cultural history of the region from 'Jurassic to Janis Joplin.' A large section is…
18.19 MILES
Visit this fabulous 1906 beaux-arts/colonial-revival mansion to see the excess made possible by the Spindletop oil boom. Members of the McFaddin family…
21.38 MILES
Feed the gators, photo-op with small reptiles and watch a live edutainment show put on by this local animal-rescue outfit. You may have seen the Gator…
Shangri La Botanical Gardens & Nature Center
18.28 MILES
Combination flower garden and open-air art gallery, the grounds of Shangri La are a fantastic place to spend a sunny afternoon. The 'Outpost Tour' boat…
0.67 MILES
Built in 1906 by real-estate dealer/banker/mayor RH Woodworth, this historic home is currently open to the public only by appointment, except for special…
3. Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site
10.79 MILES
The site of the fort is now offshore, but detailed outdoor displays recall the battle. This 57-acre site offers great views of idle oil rigs and passing…
17.27 MILES
Built in 1903 as the First Baptist Church, the building was purchased in 1923 by Captain WC Tyrrell and donated to the city for use as a library. Step…
17.27 MILES
Downstairs, animated movies and interactive exhibits explain the science of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals and oil extraction in a fairly entertaining…
8. Art Museum of Southeast Texas
17.38 MILES
This museum manages to pack a surprisingly diverse collection of rotating fine- and folk-art exhibits into its small display space, and the emphasis on…