Pompeiian Villa

Gulf Coast & South Texas

Commissioned in 1900 as Port Arthur was becoming an oil boomtown, the Pompeiian Villa was constructed in a traditional Roman layout copied from an actual 79 AD villa in the city of Pompeii. Call ahead to confirm, but tours (mandatory) are generally available during opening hours all week long.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Stark Museum of Art

    Stark Museum of Art

    18.32 MILES

    The Stark Museum of Art has collections focused on artworks depicting native birds and wildlife (including works by John James Audubon), Native American…

  • Sea Rim State Park

    Sea Rim State Park

    15.95 MILES

    This park of more than 4000 acres includes vast marshlands north of TX 87 and over 5 miles of beaches south of the road. The wetlands are popular with…

  • Spindletop & Gladys City Boomtown Museum

    Spindletop & Gladys City Boomtown Museum

    13.98 MILES

    Several prospectors saw promise in the Spindletop salt dome, but it took nearly a decade before an exploratory well leased by Anthony Lucas blew a…

  • WH Stark House

    WH Stark House

    18.3 MILES

    The carefully restored WH Stark House reveals the lifestyle of turn-of-the-century society families. The elegant 1894 Victorian home – one of the last and…

  • Museum of the Gulf Coast

    Museum of the Gulf Coast

    0.89 MILES

    This is a splendid museum that covers the natural, geological and cultural history of the region from 'Jurassic to Janis Joplin.' A large section is…

  • McFaddin-Ward House

    McFaddin-Ward House

    18.19 MILES

    Visit this fabulous 1906 beaux-arts/colonial-revival mansion to see the excess made possible by the Spindletop oil boom. Members of the McFaddin family…

  • Gator Country

    Gator Country

    21.38 MILES

    Feed the gators, photo-op with small reptiles and watch a live edutainment show put on by this local animal-rescue outfit. You may have seen the Gator…

Nearby Gulf Coast & South Texas attractions

