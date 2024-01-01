Rosenberg Library Historical Collections

Galveston

Housed on the 4th floor of this beautiful 1904 building, the oldest public library in continuous operation in Texas, is a collection of historical artifacts and art set alongside rotating displays that expound upon the city's past. Behind the visitor center, it's well worth a stop as an introduction to Galveston.

