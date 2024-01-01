Krab Jab Studio

Seattle

LoginSave

You never know what you're going to get at this small gallery inside the old red-brick Rainier beer factory in Georgetown, which leans heavily toward 'fantasy art.' Krab Jab opens extended hours during Georgetown's Art Attack. Check the website for details.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 458119129 Building Exterior; Color Image; Concepts; Consumerism; Customer; Editorial; Famous Place; Horizontal; International Landmark; Market; Outdoors; People; Photography; Pike Place Market; Seattle; Shopping; Travel locations; USA; Walking; Washington State; June 17, 2011: a crowd of people at Seattle's Pike Place market.

    Pike Place Market

    4.13 MILES

    A cavalcade of noise, smells, personalities, banter and urban theater sprinkled liberally around a spatially challenged waterside strip, Pike Place Market…

  • The Space Needle and the Experience Music Project, Seattle, Washington.

    Museum of Pop Culture

    5.05 MILES

    The Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP, the "Experience Music Project") is an inspired marriage between super-modern architecture and legendary rock-and…

  • Museum of Flight

    Museum of Flight

    2.47 MILES

    Even people with absolutely no interest in aviation have been known to blink in astonishment at Seattle's Museum of Flight, which takes visitors on a…

  • West Point Lighthouse, Discovery Park, Seattle, Washington. (Photo by: Greg Vaughn /VW PICS/UIG via Getty Images)

    Discovery Park

    8.41 MILES

    Hard to beat on a sunny spring day, this former military installation has been transformed into a wild coastal park, laced with walking trails and…

  • Olympic Sculpture Park.

    Olympic Sculpture Park

    4.82 MILES

    This ingenious feat of urban planning is an offshoot of the Seattle Art Museum and it bears the same strong eye for design and curation. There are dozens…

  • UNITED STATES - 2012/01/01: USA, Washington State, Seattle Center, Chihuly Garden And Glass Exhibit. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Chihuly Garden & Glass

    5.03 MILES

    Opened in 2012 and reinforcing Seattle’s position as a leading city of the arts, this exquisite exposition of the life and work of dynamic local sculptor…

  • Space Needle

    Space Needle

    5.03 MILES

    This streamlined, modern-before-its-time tower built for the 1962 World’s Fair has been the city’s defining symbol for more than 50 years. The needle…

  • Hiram M. Chittenden Locks on Lake Washington

    Hiram M Chittenden Locks

    8.78 MILES

    Seattle shimmers like an impressionist painting on sunny days at the Hiram M Chittenden Locks. Here, the fresh waters of Lake Washington and Lake Union…

View more attractions

Nearby Seattle attractions

1. Georgetown Arts & Cultural Center

0.05 MILES

A former dance studio, this community-friendly arts center hosts rotating exhibitions as well as studio space, classes and workshops. It’s best visited…

2. Totally Blown Glassworks

0.11 MILES

This glassworks studio and shop makes all its work in-house; if you’ve never seen a glassblowing demonstration, it’s worth checking out. The studio…

3. Fogue Studios & Gallery

0.16 MILES

This large gallery space is dedicated to the work of artists over the age of 50 and features a wide breadth of mediums (painting to pottery to abstract…

4. Hat 'n' Boots

0.41 MILES

These two sculptures of a giant cowboy hat and boots originally embellished a Georgetown gas station in the 1950s – the hat was the pay kiosk, and the…

5. Oxbow Park

0.42 MILES

This public park in a quiet residential part of Georgetown contains a community pea patch and is home to the giant, carefully restored, bright orange and…

6. Georgetown Steam Plant

0.47 MILES

The Georgetown Steam Plant, built in 1906, has one of the last working examples of the large-scale steam turbines that doubled the efficiency of…

7. Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center

1.71 MILES

This Duwamish tribal cultural center takes the form of a traditional longhouse built out of cedar wood and located beside the Duwamish River. It's used…

8. Living Computers: Museum + Labs

2.28 MILES

Founded by Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen (1953–2018), this place will evoke heavy nostalgia in anyone who can remember the world pre-internet. Hosted…