Designed by William Strickland this impressive 1834 building adopts the Greek Revival style. It originally served as a commercial and financial center as well as a post office. Today it houses the HQ of the National Park. There is a small exhibition about the building's history and architect on the ground floor.
Philadelphia Merchants Exchange
Philadelphia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Independence National Historical Park
0.31 MILES
This L-shaped Philadelphia park, bound by 6th, 2nd, Walnut and Arch Sts, protects and honors the institutions that formed the foundation of the United…
2.27 MILES
The premier cultural institution in Philadelphia, this epic art museum would stand out even without Rocky's famous antics on the east steps. Every visitor…
1.67 MILES
Since 2012, Dr Albert C Barnes' eye-popping collection of artworks – predominantly focused on French masterpieces from the late 19th and early 20th…
0.24 MILES
The 'birthplace of American government', this modest, early 18th-century Georgian building is where delegates from the 13 colonies met to approve the…
0.8 MILES
Getting the balance just right between food shopping hub and dining destination, Reading Terminal Market opened way back in 1893 and it's been a…
0.99 MILES
Although the fortress-like exterior of this 1873 building is pretty impressive, it's the spectacular interiors – which took a further 15 years to complete…
1 MILES
Completed in 1901 following 30 years of construction, City Hall takes up a whole block, and at 548ft is the world's tallest structure without a steel…
Museum of the American Revolution
0.08 MILES
This impressive, multimedia-rich museum will have you virtually participating in the American Revolution; interactive dioramas and 3-D experiences take…
Nearby Philadelphia attractions
0.05 MILES
Although closed to the public, it's impossible to ignore the grand neoclassical architecture of this 1797 building that housed the First Bank of the US…
0.07 MILES
Erected as a calling card for the skillful work of the Carpenters' Company of Philadelphia in 1774, this is where the First Continental Congress met.
3. Museum of the American Revolution
0.08 MILES
This impressive, multimedia-rich museum will have you virtually participating in the American Revolution; interactive dioramas and 3-D experiences take…
0.1 MILES
A must-stop for scientists and young explorers, this museum offers not just a look back at the history of chemicals and the materials made from them, but…
0.12 MILES
This elegant Georgian brick mansion was home to Samuel Powel, a mayor of Philadelphia in the colonial era, thus a focal point of the city's social life in…
0.13 MILES
In the early 1960s the architect IM Pei made his name by designing this condo complex comprising three 32-story towers in which each of the units have…
0.15 MILES
This underground museum is dedicated to Franklin's storied life as a printer (he started the nation's first newspaper), inventor (Bifocals! Lightning rods…
0.15 MILES
Modeled after the Greek Parthenon, this 1824 marble-faced Greek Revival masterpiece now houses a Portrait Gallery. Many of the paintings are by Charles…