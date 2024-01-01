World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock

Ohio

LoginSave

C’mon, you know you want to see it. Located in downtown Sugarcreek – aka the Little Switzerland of Ohio – the 23ft-tall clock lets loose every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour, when a five-piece mechanical oompah band swings out of the door and plays polka music for a mechanical dancing Bavarian couple. The shenanigans last about three minutes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Pro Football Hall of Fame

    25.37 MILES

    This shrine for gridiron-obsessed fans has great interactive exhibits and artifacts. See the football Peyton Manning threw for his record-breaking 509th…

  • Heini's Cheese Chalet

    Heini's Cheese Chalet

    8.88 MILES

    Heini's whips up more than 50 cheeses. Learn how Amish farmers hand-milk their cows and spring-cool (versus machine-refrigerate) the output before…

  • Kidron Auction

    Kidron Auction

    17.27 MILES

    If it's Thursday, follow the buggy lineup down the road to the livestock barn. Hay gets auctioned at 10:15am, cows at 11am, pigs at 1pm and goats at 2…

  • Hershberger's Farm & Bakery

    Hershberger's Farm & Bakery

    10.04 MILES

    Gorge on 25 kinds of pie, homemade ice-cream cones and seasonal produce from the market inside. Pet the farmyard animals ($3) and take pony rides ($4)…

  • Yoder's Amish Home

    Yoder's Amish Home

    6.16 MILES

    Peek into a local home and one-room schoolhouse, and take a buggy ride through a field at this Amish farm that's open to visitors.

View more attractions

Nearby Ohio attractions

1. Yoder's Amish Home

6.16 MILES

Peek into a local home and one-room schoolhouse, and take a buggy ride through a field at this Amish farm that's open to visitors.

2. Heini's Cheese Chalet

8.88 MILES

Heini's whips up more than 50 cheeses. Learn how Amish farmers hand-milk their cows and spring-cool (versus machine-refrigerate) the output before…

3. Hershberger's Farm & Bakery

10.04 MILES

Gorge on 25 kinds of pie, homemade ice-cream cones and seasonal produce from the market inside. Pet the farmyard animals ($3) and take pony rides ($4)…

4. Kidron Auction

17.27 MILES

If it's Thursday, follow the buggy lineup down the road to the livestock barn. Hay gets auctioned at 10:15am, cows at 11am, pigs at 1pm and goats at 2…

5. Pro Football Hall of Fame

25.37 MILES

This shrine for gridiron-obsessed fans has great interactive exhibits and artifacts. See the football Peyton Manning threw for his record-breaking 509th…