The world’s first talkie, The Jazz Singer, starring Al Jolson, premiered here in 1927. The first theater designed by celebrated architect S Charles Lee, it's a suitably lavish affair, melding French baroque, Romanesque, Spanish and Moorish influences. These days the interior is often used for location shoots.
Tower Theatre
Downtown Los Angeles & Boyle Heights
