Summer Waves Water Park

Waterslides, lazy rivers, wave pools and other aquatic attractions await you and the kids at Summer Waves. Plus, a gift shop and fast-food outlets.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Cumberland Island National Seashore
12.25 MILES
Georgia's largest and southernmost barrier island is an unspoiled paradise. A campers' fantasy, place for family day trips and secluded retreat for…
22.54 MILES
A fully reconstructed version of Georgia's first fort, and British outpost dating back to 1721, overlooks a vast estuary and is surrounded by mossy oaks…
23.35 MILES
Although construction commenced in 1847, rapid technological advancements rendered Fort Clinch's masonry walls obsolete by as early as 1861, when the fort…
0.3 MILES
Run by a staff of peppy University of Georgia science students, the Tidelands is a kid-friendly nature center with some neat display cases on local…
Amelia Island Museum of History
25.58 MILES
Housed in the former county jail (1879–1975), this oral-history museum is tiny but has informative exhibits exploring Native American history, the Spanish…
20.12 MILES
This derelict, but spectacular, mansion was built by Thomas Carnegie and his wife, Lucy, in 1884. It became the base of a vibrant social scene, a…
13.3 MILES
Cumberland Island's pristine, expansive and almost-empty beach runs for 17 miles. There's ample opportunity to see wildlife here. Look out for osprey,…
1.59 MILES
This endearing attraction is a conservation center and turtle hospital where patients are on view for the public. Behind the Scenes tours (3pm on…
