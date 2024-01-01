Summer Waves Water Park

Coastal Georgia

Waterslides, lazy rivers, wave pools and other aquatic attractions await you and the kids at Summer Waves. Plus, a gift shop and fast-food outlets.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Marsh viewer and bench

    Cumberland Island National Seashore

    12.25 MILES

    Georgia's largest and southernmost barrier island is an unspoiled paradise. A campers' fantasy, place for family day trips and secluded retreat for…

  • Fort King George

    Fort King George

    22.54 MILES

    A fully reconstructed version of Georgia's first fort, and British outpost dating back to 1721, overlooks a vast estuary and is surrounded by mossy oaks…

  • Fort Clinch State Park

    Fort Clinch State Park

    23.35 MILES

    Although construction commenced in 1847, rapid technological advancements rendered Fort Clinch's masonry walls obsolete by as early as 1861, when the fort…

  • 4-H Tidelands Nature Center

    4-H Tidelands Nature Center

    0.3 MILES

    Run by a staff of peppy University of Georgia science students, the Tidelands is a kid-friendly nature center with some neat display cases on local…

  • Amelia Island Museum of History

    Amelia Island Museum of History

    25.58 MILES

    Housed in the former county jail (1879–1975), this oral-history museum is tiny but has informative exhibits exploring Native American history, the Spanish…

  • Dungeness Ruins

    Dungeness Ruins

    20.12 MILES

    This derelict, but spectacular, mansion was built by Thomas Carnegie and his wife, Lucy, in 1884. It became the base of a vibrant social scene, a…

  • Cumberland Island Beach

    Cumberland Island Beach

    13.3 MILES

    Cumberland Island's pristine, expansive and almost-empty beach runs for 17 miles. There's ample opportunity to see wildlife here. Look out for osprey,…

  • Georgia Sea Turtle Center

    Georgia Sea Turtle Center

    1.59 MILES

    This endearing attraction is a conservation center and turtle hospital where patients are on view for the public. Behind the Scenes tours (3pm on…

