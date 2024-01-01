Redden State Forest

Delaware

Three miles northwest of Georgetown is the largest state forest (9500 acres) in Delaware. You can access some 44 miles of trails in the forest, but for most visitors the one-mile loop through the trees at the 'Headquarters Tract' off East Redden Rd will be sufficient. The trailhead is just beyond the state forest office.

  • Trap Pond State Park on a beautiful fall day.

    Trap Pond State Park

    15.26 MILES

    Six miles east of Laurel, Trap Pond State Park is the home of the northernmost bald cypress habitat – a flooded forest that looks like it lurched out of…

  • Staircase leading down to the courtroom of the Old State House on The Green in Dover, Delaware.

    Old State House

    29.34 MILES

    Take a moment to enjoy the short docent-led tour of this small but interesting former state capitol building. Built in 1791 and since restored, the Old…

  • Cape Henlopen State Park

    Cape Henlopen State Park

    17.17 MILES

    One mile east of Lewes, more than 4000 acres of dune bluffs, pine forests and wetlands are preserved at this lovely state park that's popular with bird…

  • Cape May Point State Park

    Cape May Point State Park

    27.88 MILES

    The 190-acre Cape May Point State Park, just off Lighthouse Ave, has 2 miles of trails, plus the famous 1859 Cape May Lighthouse. You can climb the 199…

  • Cape May Lighthouse

    Cape May Lighthouse

    27.8 MILES

    In the lush wetlands of Cape May Point State Park, this 1859 lighthouse gives a fine view. The 157ft structure underwent a $2-million restoration in the…

  • Air Mobility Command Museum

    Air Mobility Command Museum

    26.23 MILES

    If you're into aviation, you'll enjoy this museum; the nearby airfield holds more than 30 restored vintage cargo and freight planes, including C-130s, a…

  • John Dickinson Plantation

    John Dickinson Plantation

    25.05 MILES

    A restored 18th-century home of the founding father of the same name, also known as the Penman of the Revolution for his eloquent written arguments for…

