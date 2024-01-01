Three miles northwest of Georgetown is the largest state forest (9500 acres) in Delaware. You can access some 44 miles of trails in the forest, but for most visitors the one-mile loop through the trees at the 'Headquarters Tract' off East Redden Rd will be sufficient. The trailhead is just beyond the state forest office.
Redden State Forest
Delaware
15.26 MILES
Six miles east of Laurel, Trap Pond State Park is the home of the northernmost bald cypress habitat – a flooded forest that looks like it lurched out of…
29.34 MILES
Take a moment to enjoy the short docent-led tour of this small but interesting former state capitol building. Built in 1791 and since restored, the Old…
17.17 MILES
One mile east of Lewes, more than 4000 acres of dune bluffs, pine forests and wetlands are preserved at this lovely state park that's popular with bird…
27.88 MILES
The 190-acre Cape May Point State Park, just off Lighthouse Ave, has 2 miles of trails, plus the famous 1859 Cape May Lighthouse. You can climb the 199…
27.8 MILES
In the lush wetlands of Cape May Point State Park, this 1859 lighthouse gives a fine view. The 157ft structure underwent a $2-million restoration in the…
26.23 MILES
If you're into aviation, you'll enjoy this museum; the nearby airfield holds more than 30 restored vintage cargo and freight planes, including C-130s, a…
25.05 MILES
A restored 18th-century home of the founding father of the same name, also known as the Penman of the Revolution for his eloquent written arguments for…
First State Heritage Park Welcome Center & Galleries
29.43 MILES
Delve into the history of Delaware at First State Heritage Park, which also serves as a welcome center for the city of Dover, the state of Delaware and…
14.96 MILES
According to a staffer, you won't find any exhibits about the town's first settlers – 32 Dutchmen – because they were all massacred by a local tribe in…
15.26 MILES
17.17 MILES
4. Delaware Seashore State Park
18.91 MILES
A windswept slice of preserved dunes and salty breezes possessed of a wild, lonely beauty. The 3-mile round-trip Burton Island Trail begins at the…
5. Bethany Beach Nature Center
22.93 MILES
Kids and the science-inclined will enjoy the exhibits and short nature trail here. It's also open 10am to noon on the first two Saturdays of the month.
25.05 MILES
7. Air Mobility Command Museum
26.23 MILES
27.08 MILES
This barrier island park tucked between Bethany Beach to the north and Ocean City, MD to the south offers peaceful groves and 3 miles of quiet beach and…