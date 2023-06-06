Shop
Tiny Delaware, the nation's second-smallest state (96 miles long and less than 35 miles across at its widest point) is overshadowed by its neighbors – and often overlooked by visitors to the region. And that's too bad, because Delaware has a lot more on offer than just tax-free shopping and chicken farms.
Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge
Delaware
Hundreds of thousands of waterfowl use this protected wetland as a stopping point along their migration routes. A 12-mile wildlife driving trail, running…
Delaware
Six miles east of Laurel, Trap Pond State Park is the home of the northernmost bald cypress habitat – a flooded forest that looks like it lurched out of…
Delaware
Take a moment to enjoy the short docent-led tour of this small but interesting former state capitol building. Built in 1791 and since restored, the Old…
Delaware
Exhibits work of the local Brandywine School, including Edward Hopper, John Sloan and three generations of Wyeths. The museum's fantastic collection of…
Delaware
Six miles northwest of Wilmington is the 175-room country estate of industrialist Henry Francis du Pont and his collection of antiques and American arts,…
Delaware
If you're into aviation, you'll enjoy this museum; the nearby airfield holds more than 30 restored vintage cargo and freight planes, including C-130s, a…
Delaware
In an art-deco Woolworth's building, this museum run by the Delaware Historical Society proves the First State has done much more than earn its nickname,…
Delaware
A restored 18th-century home of the founding father of the same name, also known as the Penman of the Revolution for his eloquent written arguments for…
Best Things to Do
The tiny US state of Delaware punches above its weight, with relaxed beach towns, historic estates and a buzzing food scene. Here are the top things to do.Read article
