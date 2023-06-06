Delaware

Tiny Delaware, the nation's second-smallest state (96 miles long and less than 35 miles across at its widest point) is overshadowed by its neighbors – and often overlooked by visitors to the region. And that's too bad, because Delaware has a lot more on offer than just tax-free shopping and chicken farms.

  • A couple of Canada geese in migration at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Delaware.

    Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge

    Hundreds of thousands of waterfowl use this protected wetland as a stopping point along their migration routes. A 12-mile wildlife driving trail, running…

  • Trap Pond State Park on a beautiful fall day.

    Trap Pond State Park

    Six miles east of Laurel, Trap Pond State Park is the home of the northernmost bald cypress habitat – a flooded forest that looks like it lurched out of…

  • Staircase leading down to the courtroom of the Old State House on The Green in Dover, Delaware.

    Old State House

    Take a moment to enjoy the short docent-led tour of this small but interesting former state capitol building. Built in 1791 and since restored, the Old…

  • The Crying Giant Sculpture at the Delaware Art Museum.

    Delaware Art Museum

    Exhibits work of the local Brandywine School, including Edward Hopper, John Sloan and three generations of Wyeths. The museum's fantastic collection of…

  • A room in the former country house of Henry Francis du Pont, Winterthur, Delaware.

    Winterthur

    Six miles northwest of Wilmington is the 175-room country estate of industrialist Henry Francis du Pont and his collection of antiques and American arts,…

  • Air Mobility Command Museum

    Air Mobility Command Museum

    If you're into aviation, you'll enjoy this museum; the nearby airfield holds more than 30 restored vintage cargo and freight planes, including C-130s, a…

  • Delaware History Museum

    Delaware History Museum

    In an art-deco Woolworth's building, this museum run by the Delaware Historical Society proves the First State has done much more than earn its nickname,…

  • John Dickinson Plantation

    John Dickinson Plantation

    A restored 18th-century home of the founding father of the same name, also known as the Penman of the Revolution for his eloquent written arguments for…

Best Things to Do

The tiny US state of Delaware punches above its weight, with relaxed beach towns, historic estates and a buzzing food scene. Here are the top things to do.

Read article

A sunny view of Dover Green with historic buildings in Dover, Delaware.

Activities

The 16 best things to do in Delaware

Mar 11, 2025 • 13 min read

