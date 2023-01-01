In an art-deco Woolworth's building, this museum run by the Delaware Historical Society proves the First State has done much more than earn its nickname, with historic documents, apparel and a range of artifacts. The new Journey of Freedom exhibit covers the story of African Americans in the First State, touching on Wilmington's role in the Underground Railroad and other interesting topics. Take a moment to appreciate the gospel hymns inside the re-creation black church.
Delaware History Museum
Delaware
