The Du Pont family got its start here in 1802 making…gunpowder. In the museum, check out the exhibits about the family's early history then join a guided tour to explore the grounds, the garden and various buildings beside the Brandywine River, including the Georgian-style ancestral home. The complex was known as the Eleutherian Mills. Tours last about two hours.

To see the museum only, and not the grounds, the fee is $7.