Brandywine River Museum of Art

This showcase of American artwork includes the work of the Brandywine School: Howard Pyle, Maxfield Parrish and the Wyeths (NC, Andrew and Jamie). NC Wyeth's illustrations for popular books such as The Last of the Mohicans and Treasure Island are displayed along with rough sketches and finished paintings. The facility is a treat in and of itself, all tall glass windows with pleasant views onto the pretty countryside of the Brandywine River Valley.

One of our favorite paintings by Andrew Wyeth that's not among his iconic works is Snow Hill, a large canvas that despite the snowy, playful scene somehow manages to evoke menace and a haunted quality.