Pierre du Pont, the great-grandson of the DuPont chemical company founder, began designing this property in 1906 with the grand gardens of Europe in mind – especially French and Italian ones. Virtually every inch of the 1050 acres has been carefully sculpted into a display of horticultural magnificence. Whatever your mood, it can't help but be buoyed by the colors of the tulips, which seem too vivid to be real, and the overwhelming variety of species showcasing nature's creativity.

With one of the world's largest greenhouses and 11,000 kinds of plants, something is always in bloom. There's also a Children's Garden with a maze, illuminated fountains, fireworks, outdoor concerts in summer and festive lights at Christmas.