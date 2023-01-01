John Dickinson Plantation

A restored 18th-century home of the founding father of the same name, also known as the Penman of the Revolution for his eloquent written arguments for independence. Dickinson is perhaps not as well known as some colonial statesmen because he did not sign the Declaration of Independence. He was a cautious and contemplative man, they say, but he did sign the Constitution. On-site Colonial-era demonstrations – weaving, knitting, fabric dyeing – are held on Saturday.