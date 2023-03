One mile east of Lewes, more than 4000 acres of dune bluffs, pine forests and wetlands are preserved at this lovely state park that's popular with bird-watchers, beachgoers and campers. There's also a 3.5-mile paved loop cycling trail. You can see clear to Cape May from the observation tower. North Shores beach draws many gay and lesbian couples. Campsites ($35 to $44) and cabins ($120) are also available. The admission fee is cash only.