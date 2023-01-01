Cape May Lighthouse

In the lush wetlands of Cape May Point State Park, this 1859 lighthouse gives a fine view. The 157ft structure underwent a $2-million restoration in the 1990s, and its light is visible 25 miles out to sea. You can climb the 199 stairs to the top during the day, and on full-moon nights from April to September. At the base are exhibits on wildlife in the area. Hours vary; phone ahead to confirm details.

For the true believers, there's a lighthouse challenge (www.lhchallengenj.org) every October where leather-lunged climbers attempt to scale all 11 public lighthouses in one weekend.