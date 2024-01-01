According to a staffer, you won't find any exhibits about the town's first settlers – 32 Dutchmen – because they were all massacred by a local tribe in the mid-1600s. Alrighty then. What you will find is an exhibit spotlighting the fate of the HMS deBraak, a ship that sank in Delaware Bay in 1798. Oh, and there's a Fijian merman upstairs.
Zwaanendael Museum
Delaware Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.24 MILES
Six miles east of Laurel, Trap Pond State Park is the home of the northernmost bald cypress habitat – a flooded forest that looks like it lurched out of…
14.66 MILES
The 190-acre Cape May Point State Park, just off Lighthouse Ave, has 2 miles of trails, plus the famous 1859 Cape May Lighthouse. You can climb the 199…
29.28 MILES
If you're into aviation, you'll enjoy this museum; the nearby airfield holds more than 30 restored vintage cargo and freight planes, including C-130s, a…
28.1 MILES
A restored 18th-century home of the founding father of the same name, also known as the Penman of the Revolution for his eloquent written arguments for…
7.45 MILES
A windswept slice of preserved dunes and salty breezes possessed of a wild, lonely beauty. The 3-mile round-trip Burton Island Trail begins at the…
Nearby Delaware Coast attractions
2. Delaware Seashore State Park
14.96 MILES
Three miles northwest of Georgetown is the largest state forest (9500 acres) in Delaware. You can access some 44 miles of trails in the forest, but for…
7. Bethany Beach Nature Center
16.46 MILES
Kids and the science-inclined will enjoy the exhibits and short nature trail here. It's also open 10am to noon on the first two Saturdays of the month.
21.61 MILES
This barrier island park tucked between Bethany Beach to the north and Ocean City, MD to the south offers peaceful groves and 3 miles of quiet beach and…